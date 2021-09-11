Pocketnarist deputies ask the STF for habeas corpus to save Zé Trovão

Pocketnarista deputies Vitor Hugo (GO), leader of the PSL in the Chamber, and Carla Zambelli (PSL-SP) entered this Friday (10/9) with a habeas corpus to free the fugitive pocketnarista truck driver Marcos Antônio Pereira Gomes, known as Zé Trovão, from jail.

The target of an arrest warrant, the truck driver was located by the Federal Police, with the help of Itamaraty, in Mexico.

“The granting of the safe-conduct is imposed, as nothing justifies the maintenance of the patient’s protective detention, because there is no longer the possible risk of committing new crimes by the patient, since the September 7 holiday has already passed and it took place within democratic normality”, argue the parliamentarians.

After President Jair Bolsonaro’s (non-party) retreat, the truck driver followed the chief executive and announced the end of the truck driver movement he helped convene to pressure the Senate to dismiss Supreme Court (STF) ministers.

outlaw

Zé Trovão had his arrest decreed by STF minister Alexandre de Moraes, at the request of the Attorney General’s Office (PGR), for alleged participation in undemocratic acts. He, however, fled from the authorities.

On the 31st, three days before Moraes’s arrest, Zé Trovão violated an order from the Supreme Court by participating in a live with the pocket blogger Oswaldo Eustáquio. In the broadcast, the truck driver defended the removal of ministers of the Supreme and encouraged attacks against the institutions on the 7th of September.

See the petition:

1-peticao_inicial by Metropoles on Scribd