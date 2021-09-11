Police identify traffickers suspected of killing Belford Roxo boys

The Civil Police of Rio de Janeiro identified the criminals suspected of being involved in the death of the three missing boys in Belford Roxo, in the lowlands of Rio de Janeiro, in December 2020. The information is from UOL.

Civil Police Secretary Allan Turnowski said on Thursday (9) that the three boys missing for nearly nine months were killed by drug dealers from the Castelar favela.

The names of the criminals were not officially released, but UOL found that one of them was known as Estala. The drug dealer ended up dead in Complexo da Penha, in the north of Rio de Janeiro.

The other two traffickers investigated in the investigation are known as Piranha and Urso. They are suspected of involvement in the case of a man who was tortured and named by Castelar residents as responsible for the children’s disappearance.

According to the Civil Police, the accusation was made to hinder the investigations. The man had no relationship with the case and had to leave Castelar, where he lived, for safety.

Fernando Henrique, 12, Alexandre Silva, 11, and Lucas Matheus, 9, disappeared in December last year, and their bodies have not been found to this day.

