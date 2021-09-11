Position of David Luiz, new Flamengo reinforcement – Flamengo

PHOTO: REPRODUCTION

Flamengo lined up all the details and agreed to hire David Luiz. The defender will sign a contract on Monday (13) and will be officially announced soon after. Although many know that the athlete plays in defense, there are some variations in player positioning that it is important to remember.

David Luiz played for most of his career as a defender on the left side, that is, he would currently play between Rodrigo Caio and Filipe Luís at Flamengo. However, when necessary, it can also be placed on the right side, although this has not been so common in Europe, only in exceptional cases.

The defender has also played several times as a defensive midfielder, whether with José Mourinho, at Chelsea (ING), or Tite, in the Brazilian team – the friendly against Australia, in 2017. With Antonio Conte, also on the English team, it was common David Luiz act as ‘central’ in a scheme with three defenders, with Azpilicueta on the right side and Cahill on the left.

In other words, David Luiz arrives to act on the left side of Flamengo’s defense. However, if Renato Gaúcho needs it, he can reverse with the other defender, acting as ‘central’ in a scheme with three defenders or, in the last case, play further ahead, as the first defensive midfielder. Portaluppi will have a range of options in the new reinforcement.

Renato Gaúcho, however, has said a few times that he doesn’t like to improvise, leaving each athlete to act in the way they prefer. Thus, David Luiz will play on the left side, alongside Filipe Luís, with Rodrigo Caio also staying where he feels more comfortable, in the right side, next to Maurício Isla.