Pregnant with twins, Barbara Evans has hard news during an ultrasound and vents in tears: “It’s going to be difficult”

Pregnant of twins, Barbara Evans resorted to social networks in the last Thursday (09) to reveal to followers a delicate news that he received when undergoing an ultrasound.

Quite shaken, the actress reported that one of the embryos that were implanted in her uterus through fertilization is developing less than it should.

“Hi guys all right? I didn’t show you the ultrasound because this pregnancy will be difficult. One bag is much, much smaller than the other. There are great chances that one will not evolve”, lamented the famous.

“They’ve grown up, their little heart is beating harder, but for God nothing is impossible. It’s keeping calm, breathing, once a week we’ll do the ultras”, added.

the businessman’s wife Gustavo Theodoro continued the subject asking fans to pray for her and the little babies she is expecting:

“I ask you to pray, that you pray, that you ask a lot of God. I know that nothing is impossible for God, I will try to stay calm, but the difference between them is very big”.

“Trying to calm me down, but they’re fine, they’ve grown up, little heart has increased. But the gestational sac of one is much smaller than the other. And that’s it”, finished.

In a recent interview with Leo Dias’ column, from Metrópoles, the influencer had already warned that her pregnancy inspires care.

“We have to keep praying, praying, asking God a lot that this other embryo, which is a little smaller than the other, continues to develop and evolve”, explained the famous.

“It’s a time to ask everyone who loves us and is on our side to ask a lot for these two babies to stay firm and strong here in my oven, they are already very very very much loved”, declared.

Despite the difficult moment, the ex-Fazenda claimed to be full of faith and hope. “Today we went to hear the little hearts and they are beating the same, the two embryos are the same size, the gallbladder is the same size and the little hearts are beating like a thousand, they are very well. There’s just this little problem with the gestational sac of one being much smaller than the other”, declared.

“It’s about waiting for time and God to see what the result will be, so take heart and lots of positive energy, positive thoughts! We are sure that they are very strong and will stay”, twisted the content creator.

“We even went to buy two clothes today! So that’s it, we have to be strong one more time, but I’m sure it’s all worked out. God is very wonderful and for God nothing is impossible. Now it’s time to analyze the ultrasound every week and follow the growth of this little one”, concluded.

