Pregnant with twins, Barbara Evans vents after a new ultrasound: “difficult”

Model Barbara Evans told what doctors found in the ultrasound of babies

The digital influencer and model, Barbara Evans, made an outburst on their social networks. She and her husband, businessman Gustavo Theodoro, are pregnant for the first time. The two have been married since May 2020.

Recently, Barbara, who is the presenter’s daughter Monique Evans, shared her difficulty getting pregnant. The 30-year-old influencer has had ovarian surgery and has endometriosis.

Thus, the couple resorted to in vitro fertilization (IVF). After a long medical treatment, they implanted the embryos. Days later, the two found out that they will be parents of twins!

However, in the last ultrasound performed by Barbara Evans doctors diagnosed a serious complication. One of the gestational sacs is much smaller than the other. So there’s a big chance that one of the babies won’t make it.

“I didn’t show you the ultrasound because this pregnancy will be difficult. One bag is much smaller than the other. There is a big chance of not evolving”, explained the influencer in a video.

Barbara Evans he gave more details, while he cried a lot for his children. “A lot of people are saying they’ve been through this. But in most cases the difference was at most half. Mine is much smaller, I think a quarter, approximately”.

Despite everything, she is hopeful about the situation. “To God nothing is impossible. They’ve already grown up. The heart and heartbeat increased. It’s keeping calm and waiting. I ask you to pray and pray a lot for us”, he told his followers.

“They are inside me and they really need my strength. I will fight for them and they for me. God willing, everything will be all right. Hope is the last to die. I will have faith until the end. I believe the end will be exciting and unexpected. Let’s fight”, concludes the mother.

