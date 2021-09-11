prize accumulates at BRL 1.5 million in the next draw

This Friday, September 1st, the Caixa Lotteries held the draw for the Quina contest 5654 through live streaming on social networks. Check the result numbers: 30-40-42-68-70.

Winners of Quina contest 5654

No bet scored the five dozen of the result of Quina contest 5654 and the prize accumulated in R$ 1.5 million. In the second track, of four hits, 36 tickets earned R$ 11.3 thousand.

The third lane, with three hits, had 2,800 bets awarded and each one won R$ 219. In the fourth lane, with two hits, 70,300 games got R$ 4.81.

How to receive Quina’s award today?

All prizes from today’s Quina 5654 results can be redeemed at Caixa branches by presenting the RG and CPF. However, if it is less than R$1,903.98, another option is to withdraw from the lottery stores. Online players can request transfer of the prize to a Mercado Pago account.

The deadline to redeem is up to 90 calendar days from the drawing of Quina Contest 5654.

next draw

The Quina contest 5655 draw will be held from 8:00 pm (GMT) this Saturday, September 11th. Bets can be placed up to one hour before the draw, at 7 pm, at lotteries or electronic channels: Loterias Caixa application or website.