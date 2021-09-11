Procon monitors fuel prices at stations in Guabiruba

Due to the stoppage of truckers this week, gas stations registered high demand. The possibility of depletion of gasoline, alcohol and diesel made citizens face long lines to guarantee supplies. In Guabiruba, the situation was no different.

Due to this scenario, most of the stations had a lack of fuel. Given the context, the Procon of Guabiruba, together with a tax inspector from the city hall, began this Thursday morning, 9th, the inspection of establishments to check the rise in prices.

goal

“The purpose is to investigate suspicions of unjustified increase in fuels and guide dealers in relation to the note issued by the state Procon and the Public Ministry, so that they do not carry out the arbitrary increase in prices without having a basis in the acquisition cost”, says the general coordinator of the Procon de Guabiruba, Brunelle Stedile.

The documentation requested in the inspection will be sent to the state Procon. If an unjustified increase in prices is found, the post will be fined and the person responsible will be able to answer for possible crimes against the popular economy.

Guabiruba’s Procon advises consumers to ask for the product’s bill of sale, if they feel aggrieved, at the time of supply.

For questions or complaints, the number of Procon de Guabiruba is (47) 3308 3110. It is located at Casa da Cidadania, Rua José Fischer, Centro (opposite the police station). The agency works from Monday to Friday, from 8 am to 12 pm and from 1:30 pm to 5 pm.

