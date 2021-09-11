Project EVE: Korean game gets insane gameplay trailer and resembles Bayonetta

Action game has frantic gameplay and monsters straight out of a horror game

During the Playstation Showcase conference, which took place this past Thursday (9), Sony revealed Project Eve insane gameplay trailer. The Korean game, developed by Shift Up, appears to be inspired by games like Nier: Automata and Bayonetta. Despite the trailer, the game has not received a release date.

Gran Turismo 7 gets new trailer and release date on PlayStation Showcase

In the trailer we follow Eve facing countless monsters straight out of a horror game. The gameplay starts with a space sequence and then reveals a wasteland. Eve’s mission is to reconquer Earth, driven out by invaders called NA:tives. According to Kim Hyung Tae, game director, in a post on the official Playstation Blog, to survive it will be necessary to learn the attack patterns of different enemies and use strikes, dodges and counter-attacks accurately.

According to the director, several unrevealed weapons will extract the most from Dualsense and offer the player incredible sensations when defeating enemies.



– Continues after advertising –

This is the first game to be released for consoles by Shift Up, known for free-to-play mobile MMORPG games like Destiny Child. From the trailer and the images posted we can see a game with good graphics and interesting ambiance. The frenzied combat gameplay feels responsive, and the way Eve dances across the scene in a cinematic way is reminiscent of Bayonetta’s exaggerated jabs.

Project Eve was one of the titles revealed during the Playstation Showcase that caught the most attention. Taking everyone by surprise, the game surprises by the quality shown by Shift Up in its first release for consoles. Originally announced in 2019 for Playstation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC, the game continues with no release date set, and should reach Playstation 5 and PC first.

God of War Ragnarök wins revelation trailer on PlayStation Showcase

Game will be released for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 in 2022



…..

Are you thinking of buying a product online? Discover the Adrenaline Save extension for Google Chrome. It is free and offers you price comparisons in the main stores and coupons so you can always buy at the best price. Download now.

Via: Playstation Blog Source: Wccftech