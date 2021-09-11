PS4 and PS5 games with discounts of up to 75% this weekend on the PS Store

Mortal Kombat 11, Need For Speed ​​and Tribe of Midgard will be on sale until September 14th

Pay week, first Friday after fifth working day of the month… Are you going Friday? Are you going to spend money leaving home? None of that! Take advantage of the weekend promotion at PlayStation Store! Check out the games and DLC that are up to 75% off.

Nearing the end of its cycle, Mortal Kombat 11, released in 2019, has a 75% discount for both PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. The game is priced at 49.97 reais. its expansion aftermath leaves for the same price after earning 70% off. And whoever wants the bundle with the game, expansion, Shao Khan and the two Kombat Pack can buy it for R$ 111.99 (60% discount). The combo is valid for both generations of Playstation.

Race fans own a PlayStation will have two opportunities to kill the urge to accelerate and tune cars: Need For Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered and Need For Speed ​​Heat Deluxe Edition are with discounts. The first game received 50% discount and will cost 99.45 reais until 3:59 am on September 14th, next Tuesday. already the edition NFS Heat Deluxe it’s even cheaper after earning 75% off: R$69.47. In this edition the player gets a Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution X KS Edition right at the start of the game, as well as other bonuses and cars throughout the game.



To close, Tribes of Midgard. Discounts are valid for PlayStation 4 and 5. The “vanilla” version and the version Deluxe are with 20% off. The first is costing R$79.60, while the second, which comes with bonus equipment and pets, is costing R$127.92.

