PS4 and Xbox One Games with up to 90% off

As is already a tradition in IGN Brazil, we bring you PlayStation 4 and Xbox One games at great discounts this week, which reach 90% and can be even higher if you are a subscriber to PS Plus and Xbox Live Gold services.

Among the games on sale on PS4, the attention is drawn to Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Ultimate Edition, available from R$299.99 for R$74.99. Of the games on sale at the Xbox store, Devil May Cry 5 + Vergil stands out, from R$129 to R$90.30. Check out more discounts:

10 PS4 games for sale at PlayStation Store:

It Takes Two PS4 and PS5: R$ 149.17

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Deluxe Edition: BRL 22.48

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 Cross Gen: R$ 137.40

Resident Evil 2 Remake: R$79.80

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Ultimate Edition: R$ 74.99

Control Ultimate Edition: R$ 107.45

Need for Speed ​​Heat: R$59.74

Payday 2: BRL 16.70

Borderlands 3 – R$ 98.96

Watch Dogs 2: R$ 39.80

10 Xbox One Games at Microsoft Store:

Devil May Cry 4: R$ 14.70

Mortal Kombat XL: BRL 36.00

Devil May Cry 5 + Vergil: R$ 90.30

Sonic Mania: R$19.50

Civilization VI: BRL 44.85

Dragon Ball FighterZ: R$ 37.50

Don’t Starve Together: R$ 11.60

Injustice 2 Legendary Edition: R$49.75

Tekken 7: BRL 40.00

Dead by Daylight: R$ 39.50

