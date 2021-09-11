PSG’s rival is the youngest in the elite, innovated by hiring a coach and took his own Busquets from Barcelona

Most starred cast of the season in French Championship, O Paris Saint-Germain faces this Saturday (11) the Clermont, ‘youngest’ in the first national division, but who will arrive at the game at Parque dos Príncipes as one of the sensations of this beginning of the competition.

Even with other hottest casts in the competition like Lyon, Marseille Olympics and the current champion Lille, it is Clermont that occupies the classification zone for the UEFA Champions League at this time, in third place.

This is the first elite appearance of the French Clermont Foot 63, which was founded in 1984 at the junction of two other clubs. After more solid campaigns of rise in the last decade, the team reached the first division with the runner-up in the 2020/21 season.

Led by the experienced Pascal Gastien, the team was the first in local football to hire a woman to head the technical committee, hitting the arrival of Helena Costa. The Portuguese, however, did not even make her debut ahead of the professional team after claiming that she was not being consulted about reinforcements and pre-season games.

After the dispute with Helena, the club announced Corinne Diacre as coach. The Frenchwoman was in charge of the team between 2014 and 2017, when she left the club to take over the French women’s team.

But those who think that football is the most popular sport in the city of Clermont-Ferrand are wrong. Rugby attracts the most attention in the Auvergne region of central France.

With the most modest budget among all the teams in the first division, Clermont still has a policy, let’s say, bold when it comes to building the squad. Very averse to big transfers, an interesting counterpoint to the rival this Saturday, the club never invested more than 380 thousand euros (R$ 2.3 million) in a contract.

That was the amount you paid to Sochaux on loan of two seasons from Senegal striker Famara Diédhiou.

In addition to betting on the clinical eye to look for players at the end of their contract, the club invests in attracting young players in Africa, where it has several football schools.

Among the names that arrived at no cost to reinforce the cast is Oriol Busquets. Graduated in the base categories of the Barcelona, the midfielder signed a contract until 2024 with the French club after his contract came to an end in Catalonia.

But contrary to what all the signs indicate, the Clermont player is not related to the Barça midfielder with the same surname.