R$45 million prize may come out this Saturday – DCI

The accumulated prize of BRL 45 million Mega-Sena’s 2408 contest can go out this Saturday, September 11th. The draw will be held from 8:00 pm (Brasilia time) at Espaço Loterias Caixa, located at the Tietê Bus Terminal, in São Paulo.

To win the jackpot, players must match the six dozen prizes. If only one person manages to mark the complete result and decides to invest in Savings, the income will be R$ 135.5 thousand in the first month.

According to Caixa, the prize of the Mega-Sena contest 2408 is enough to buy 60 properties worth R$ 750,000 each.

How to bet on Mega-Sena 2408?

The Mega-Sena steering wheel is composed of 60 tens and the player can score from six to 15, manually or randomly – by the system. A single bet with six numbers costs R$4.50, but if you have more numbers, in this scenario, the value can reach R$22,500.

The probability of a person winning the Mega-Sena Contest 2408 jackpot by hitting the six tens with the single game is one in over 50 million. But the modality also awards bets that match five and four numbers and, in these ranges, the chance increases to, respectively, 154.5 thousand and 2.3 thousand.

Bets are sold until 7 pm at lottery outlets and electronic channels: Loterias Caixa application and on the website (www.loteriasonline.caixa.gov.br).

How does the pool work?

To have more chances of getting the maximum prize, it is possible to participate in the Mega-Sena contest 2408. To compete, the minimum amount is R$ 10.00 and each share cannot cost less than R$ 5.00.

The minimum is two odds and the maximum is 100 – depending on the amount of numbers selected on the wheel. The player can select the dozens of the Mega-Sena contest 2408 or ask the lottery attendant to choose the system.

6 numbers, the minimum is two and the maximum is nine shares

7 numbers, the minimum of is two and the maximum of 63 shares

8 to 15 numbers, minimum is two and maximum is 100 shares

Follow the drawings of the Caixa Lotteries