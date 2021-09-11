Ragnarok will put an end to Kratos’ Norse Saga

According to the director of God of War: Ragnarok, Eric Williams, the new game will end Kratos’ Norse saga, making the games form a duel.

Shortly after the presentation of ‘God of War: Ragnarök‘ on PlayStation Showcase, Cory Barlog confirmed that it is not returning in direction, deciding to leave this function with Eric Williams. The main reason behind this has already been revealed, but it appears that there are other factors.

Barlog admitted that not taking on this central role in development allows for a greater focus on other projects being developed at the Santa Monica Studio.

“We’re actually working on a lot of things,” he said. “For now, I don’t have much I can say specifically, especially since we’re mainly focused on God of War: Ragnarök.”

A few months ago, speculation surrounding a second studio project began to circulate due to job openings that were posted on social media.

‘God of War: Ragnarok‘ will have versions for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. The game will arrive in 2022, still without a defined date.