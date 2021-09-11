Regular exercise reduces the chances of anxiety by 60%, study says

The list of benefits of physical activity is long: conditioning, strengthening muscles and bones, improving sleep, in addition to a feeling of well-being and relaxation. The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends at least 150 minutes a week of moderate exercise for healthy adults. A study conducted by researchers in Sweden and the United States adds another item to the list.

According to the research, published in the journal Frontiers in Psychiatry, regular exercise can reduce up to 60% the risk for developing anxiety. Although the positive impacts of physical activity on anxiety are already known, researchers highlight that factors such as the importance of exercise intensity, the specific mechanisms for men and women, and the duration of the effects remain unknown.

To get some answers, the scientists conducted a large observational study that followed more than 395,000 people over a 21-year period between 1989 and 2010. The goal was to understand whether to participate in a long-distance cross-country ski race, called Vasa running (Vasaloppet), up to 90 km, was associated with a lower risk of developing anxiety.

The skiers’ data were compared to the records of Swedish individuals who did not participate in the race. The researchers consulted information from Sweden’s National Patient Registry, which includes psychiatric and somatic diagnoses, as well as primary and secondary diagnostic data on patients seen in hospital care in the country since 1987.

Overall, the physically active had a significantly lower risk of developing anxiety during follow-up compared to non-skiers. The group of athletes included 197,685 people, with an average age of 36 years, 38% being women.

However, the study highlights that among women, those who showed superior physical performance, estimated from factors such as arrival time to complete the run, had an association with an increased risk of anxiety compared to slower skiers.

In relation to men, the race finish time did not significantly impact the risk of anxiety.

Previous studies have shown that, in general, Vasa Race skiers are more physically active in leisure activities, smoke less, have a healthier diet and have lower mortality rates compared to the general Swedish population.

“Our results support the recommendations for physical activity practice to decrease the risk of anxiety in men and women. The impact of the level of physical performance on the risk of anxiety among women requires further studies”, says the article.