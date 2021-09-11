Reinaldo Gianecchini says he has no desire to marry again and recalls his romance with Marília Gabriela

During an interview with Naná Karabachian, Reinaldo Gianecchini revealed that he no longer feels like getting married since he split from Marília Gabriela, in 2006. The actor said he liked being married, but he doesn’t see himself doing it again.

“I was super married, I loved being married, I married for almost nine years and it was a marriage, everything thinking as two, divided, very well spoken, very loved. I consider it a beautiful relationship that I had, but after that, something in me never returned to this place”, Reinaldo began.

“When I started dating Marília, I lived abroad, I was a model and I traveled a lot. When we started meeting, and it wasn’t even dating, we were enchanted, Marília always took a flight and would meet me on full moons, because we met at full moon. So, we invented this, which is romantic, right?. Every full moon we were together. She was the one who took the initiative, took the plane and came to see me”, completed the actor.

