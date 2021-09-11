Relatives of Sept. 11 Victims Honor at Ground Zero | World

American family members and authorities hold a ceremony in honor of the victims of the terrorist attacks against the Twin Towers, in New York, this Saturday morning (11), the date on which the tragedy completes 20 years. During the act, a reading is performed with the name of each person. Relatives and friends also read testimonials, moved.
At 8:46 am, when one of the planes hit the World Trade Center’s first tower in 2001, family members held a minute of silence at Ground Zero. Another minutes of silence occurred at 9:03 am, when Flight 175 crashed into floors 77 and 85 of the South Tower, and at 10:28 am, when the North Tower collapsed.
Right after the second minute of silence, singer Bruce Springsteen performed at Ground Zero. Other musical performances mark the event. (see below)
9/11: moving minute of silence for the attack on the south tower of the World Trade Center
Brazilians living in New York for over twenty years who have been following the ceremony told GloboNews how they helped in the days following September 11, 2001. (see below)
09/11: Brazilian resident of NY remembers the day of the attack
Accompanying the Ground Zero ceremony are former US Presidents Bill Clinton, Barack Obama and Joe Bien; former First Ladies Hillary Clinton, Michelle Obama and Jill Biden; former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg; US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi; and Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer.
In addition to the two planes advancing into the World Trade Center, members of the al-Qaeda network launched a third plane into the Pentagon. Therefore, in addition to Ground Zero, a ceremony also takes place in the capital Washington DC.
In Pennsylvania, where a fourth plane – Flight 93, which was targeted at the Capitol in the capital – was shot down in an empty field killing 44 passengers, Vice President Kamala Harris honored the victims.
Later this Saturday, New York will have a light show in honor of the victims.
People from 77 countries died in the September 11 attacks.