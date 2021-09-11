Remember Corinthians campaigns in second rounds of the Brazilian Championship

Corinthians opens this Sunday, against Atlético-GO, at 18:15 (GMT), away from home, the dispute for the second round of the Brazilian Championship. O My Timon he recalls how the Parque São Jorge club’s campaigns were in the second half of the national competition since the establishment of the 20 elite clubs in 2006.

Based on the last Brazilians and the alvinegro goal of securing themselves among the top four in the national tournament, the team would need to establish its best second round since the 2015 Brazilian Nationals, when it won 41 points. The brand would be more than necessary for a G4 ranking.

That score, by the way, was the best in Timon’s history in the second half of the national tournament, consolidating perhaps the greatest team in the history of points run in the country under Tite’s command.

The worst alvinegro performances were in 2007, year of relegation, and 2018, edition in which Timão got away with it in the penultimate round of the competition – in both years, Corinthians was below the line of 45 points.

Between 2010 and 2015, by the way, Corinthians was above 30 points in the second round in five editions, disappointing only with a meager 20 in the 2013 edition. Before that, in 2006, they had 33 points.

See Corinthians’ second rounds:

