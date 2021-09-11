Rock samples collected on Mars may contain ancient water bubbles

Two Martian rock samples collected by the Perseverance rover may contain evidence of ancient water bubbles, according to NASA.

The rock samples collected contain mineral salts, which can generate insights into the ancient climate and habitability of Mars billions of years ago — and may even preserve evidence of ancient life, if it existed on the Red Planet.

Perseverance successfully collected its first two rock samples on September 6th and 8th. They were nicknamed Montdenier and Montagnac, from the same rock, called Rochette. The rover is exploring Jezero Crater, the site of an ancient lake for more than 3 billion years.

“Since these rocks were of high scientific potential, we decided to acquire two samples here,” said Katie Stack Morgan, assistant scientist for the Perseverance project at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, California.

Possible discoveries

Rocks inside the crater can show scientists details about ancient volcanic activity in the area, as well as whether water was present for long periods of time, or whether it came and went as the climate fluctuated.

These two rock samples show that groundwater has likely been present in the area for a long time.

“It looks like our first rocks reveal a potentially habitable sustainable environment,” said Ken Farley, project scientist for the Perseverance mission at the California Institute of Technology, in a statement. “It’s a big deal that the water has been there for a long time.”

lava flows

Rochette rock is basaltic in nature, meaning it was probably made by ancient lava flows. Crystalline minerals within rocks like this can help scientists get extremely accurate dating and tell when the rock was formed.

Salt minerals within rocks are the result of rocks being changed over time. They may have formed when groundwater changed the original minerals within the lava rock or when the water evaporated and left the salts behind.

While groundwater may have been part of the lake that once filled Jezero Crater and its river delta, scientists cannot ignore the fact that water may have traveled through the rocks even after the lake dried up and disappeared.

Hope

The rocks also give hope to Perseverance’s scientific team, as the water has likely been present long enough to create a habitable environment where ancestral microbial life could have thrived.

These two samples are the first of more than 30 that will be collected by the rover and eventually brought to Earth in various missions, called the Mars Sample Return, in 2031.

Once returned to Earth, a portion of the samples will be investigated in various ways, while the rest will remain sealed so that future scientists with better technology can study them — as well as Apollo lunar samples.

“These samples are of high value for future laboratory analysis on Earth,” said Mitch Schulte, mission program scientist at NASA headquarters, in a statement.

“One day, we will be able to discover the sequence and time of the environmental conditions that the minerals in this rock represent. This will help answer the big scientific question of the history and stability of liquid water on Mars.”

