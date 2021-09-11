Rooster: highlight in 2020, birthday boy Keno gives recipe to restore shine

Keno ended the 2020 season as top scorer (11 goals) and greatest assistant (ten decisive passes) at Atltico. In 2021, however, the brightness is not the same. This Friday – the day he turns 32 -, the shirt 11 alvinegro spoke about the low moment he is experiencing and gave the recipe to regain his shine: train more.

