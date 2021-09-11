Rooster: highlight in 2020, birthday boy Keno gives recipe to restore shine

Fans climb Ideal Athletic; Look

Keno ended the 2020 season as top scorer (11 goals) and greatest assistant (ten decisive passes) at Atltico. In 2021, however, the brightness is not the same. This Friday – the day he turns 32 -, the shirt 11 alvinegro spoke about the low moment he is experiencing and gave the recipe to regain his shine: train more.

Last season ended with an injury to his left elbow. The current one also started with a medical problem: muscle injury on his left thigh, which kept him off the pitch for more than a month. All of which, in Keno’s estimation, got in his way.

“I was out for 40 days, I know it hurt me. I know I can’t use the injury as an excuse, but going 40 days without playing and coming back when your teammates are already way ahead of you… You have to be prepared differently” , he said.

“I feel sad with myself, because last year I had an excellent year, and this year I couldn’t show it to my teammates and fans. But I’m calm, because whoever entered did the job. I charge a lot,” he continued, before designing the recovery.

“One hour, things will change. And when they change, I’ll be happy with my teammates, to be able to celebrate together – on the bench or playing, because the group is what matters most. Now, I have to work well and regain fitness . I’m coming back and that I can be ready for when Cuca needs it, I can be at his disposal,” he projected.

training on off

To make up for lost time while in the medical department, Keno did not take time off during Atltico’s no-game period. While most of the teammates had days off, the forward went to Rooster City to improve his physical form.

“When you’re out for a long time, you lose a lot in physical form. It’s not what you gained weight, it’s game pace. So, when you have a break and you can stay at home or train, I prefer to train. I prefer to train to help my teammates and , when Cuca needs it, I’ll be available,” he said.

“The days off we get, some train – there are some who don’t like to film, who don’t like to say. Player is at home with his family, but there are some who prefer to train. During this time off, I preferred to train a little,” he added .

Keno, for now, is still considered a reserve at Atltico. The forward came off the bench in the last five matches and had a special evolution in the last one: the 1-1 draw with Red Bull Bragantino.

So far, the 11 shirt has two goals and an assist in 23 games in the 2021 season. These are timid numbers, but the birthday boy of the day will do everything to improve.