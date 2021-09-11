RS files lawsuit against Petrobras for misleading advertising

The State Attorney General’s Office (PGE) filed a public civil action against Petrobras for misleading advertising posted by the state company on its website and social media, seeking to mislead consumers about the final sale price of fuel. In the manifestation, presented this Friday afternoon, in Brasília, PGE highlighted that Petrobras’ misleading advertising omits relevant data for the consumer’s understanding, in a way that is harmful to the State.

On the pretext of informing the composition of the price of a liter of gasoline, it induces the consumer to think that a liter of gasoline costs R$ 2, and that the rest, until reaching the amount charged at gas stations, is due to taxes , especially ICMS.

The opening piece of the action makes it clear that the price of ethanol, which makes up a good part of the liter of gasoline, cannot be removed from the value of fuel, which was omitted by the opposed advertising. According to PGE, the ad provides incomplete information and omits relevant data, induces the consumer to think that the value of gasoline is lower than it actually is and creates the impression that the share of taxes, especially ICMS, is greater than the amount itself. product value.

According to the lawsuit, the consumer’s basic right to adequate information was also disrespected when the tax aspects that influenced the price of fuel were treated unequally with regard to federal and state taxes.





The measure was taken together with another 11 States (Pará, Maranhão, Sergipe, Piauí, Bahia, Amazonas, Pernambuco, Espírito Santo, Goiás, Amapá and Minas Gerais) and the Federal District. The objective is to seek, at the outset, the immediate withdrawal of the broadcasts carried out and the dissemination of new content clarifying to the consumer the effective composition of the current value of fuels. Petrobras is also asked to sentence Petrobras to pay indemnity for collective moral damages, as the conduct that was carried out ended up violating the principles of transparency, trust and objective good faith.