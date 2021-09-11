Santos squad: Carille finishes preparation for debut in technical command | saints

Coach Fábio Carille ended Santos’ preparation to face Bahia, this Saturday, at 9 pm, in Vila Belmiro, for the 20th round of the Brazilian Championship. After two days of training, he should make few changes to the cast.

One of the most active players this season, Jean Mota will likely lose space. The new Santos commander must assemble the team in the 4-1-4-1 scheme, one of the strategies most used by the coach in previous works. With that, in relation to the match against Cuiabá, the shirt 41 goes to the entrance of Lucas Braga.

Read more about Santos:

+ Santos will be honored for the 65th anniversary of Pelé’s debut

+ Marinho should be re-listed against Bahia

1 of 2 Santos’ training at CT Rei Pelé — Photo: Publicity/Santos FC Santos training at CT Rei Pelé — Photo: Publicity/Santos FC

Marinho, who returned to training with the group this week, should be related, but he is unlikely to start, remaining as an option for Carille on the bench.

Right-back Madson follows out. The player continues with joint discomfort and did not train with the group this Friday. Luiz Felipe, despite being training, will also be preserved.

With that, the probable Santos is formed by: John Paul; Pará, Robson Reis, Wagner Leonardo and Felipe Jonatan; Camacho, Carlos Sánchez, Gabriel Pirani, Lucas Braga and Marcos Guilherme; Leo Baptistão.