São Paulo faces direct rival in the table to change direction in the Brazilian Championship | São Paulo

This Sunday’s clash, at 8:30 pm (GMT), against Fluminense, at Maracanã, could definitely change the direction of São Paulo in the Brazilian Championship. With just three points behind the Cariocas, Hernán Crespo’s team can only aim at the top of the table starting this weekend.

With 18 games played, São Paulo has 22 points and occupies 15th place in the table, while Fluminense has played 19 times and is seventh with 25, close to the classification zone for the Copa Libertadores in 2022.

Currently, the last place for the South American competition would be with Corinthians, sixth place with 28 points and 19 games. The classification group could grow even more, due to the configuration of the final stretch of the current edition of Libertadores.

In the case of a Brazilian title, one more place is created within Brasileirão, and the odds are favorable for this scenario. Brazil has three of the four semifinalists in the 2021 edition of Libertadores. Atlético-MG and Palmeiras duel for a spot in the decision, while Flamengo will face Barcelona-EQU.

In addition to this scenario, the São Paulo moment in Brasileirão serves to feed confidence in a new reality for a team that flirted with the crisis in Serie A.

São Paulo only won the first in the competition in the 10th round, which generated concern and the dispute to avoid the relegation zone. The 2-0 victory against Internacional came after nine matches without a positive result, almost half a round.

This bad start contrasts with the current moment in the competition. São Paulo arrives for the commitment at Maracanã with five unbeaten games, with draws against Palmeiras and Juventude and victories against Athletico, Grêmio and Sport.

Against Fluminense, São Paulo has the chance to reduce the distance to the opponent and to the Libertadores zone. It’s a game of affirmation for a cast that, until weeks ago, lived with the uncomfortable pressure of fighting to get out of the relegation region.