São Paulo is chosen as the 31st best city in the world in 2021 by English magazine | World

A city in a constant state of flux and one of the most dynamic in the world where, despite the pandemic, changes do not stop: giant graffiti appear on the blind gables of buildings, new spaces for creative work emerge and museums, reopened, have artists’ exhibitions rising.

The magazine “Time Out”, of English origin, described São Paulo in this way and classified it as the 31st best in the world in 2021. The city is the first on the list in South America. Buenos Aires is the second in the region and is in 35th in the overall standings.

According to the magazine, the moment when the pandemic shows signs of some relief in some parts of the world is a good time to recognize the cities’ recent advances.

“We wanted to find out which cities really responded this year, so we asked not just about food and culture, as usual, but about community projects, green spaces and sustainability”, says the magazine.

“We were looking for cities that were not only thinking about the present, but also about the future”, completes the text that precedes the ranking of 37 cities. It is the result of a survey of 27 thousand people.

See the general classification below:

San Francisco Amsterdam Manchester Copenhagen New York Montreal Prague Tel Aviv Harbor Tokyo Los Angeles Chicago London Barcelona Melbourne sydney Shanghai Madrid Mexico City Hong Kong Lisbon Boston Milan Singapore Miami Dubai Beijing Paris Budapest Abu Dhabi São Paulo Johannesburg Pomegranate Moscow Buenos Aires Istanbul Bangkok