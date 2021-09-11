São Paulo is chosen as the 31st best city in the world in 2021 by English magazine | World

A city in a constant state of flux and one of the most dynamic in the world where, despite the pandemic, changes do not stop: giant graffiti appear on the blind gables of buildings, new spaces for creative work emerge and museums, reopened, have artists’ exhibitions rising.

The magazine “Time Out”, of English origin, described São Paulo in this way and classified it as the 31st best in the world in 2021. The city is the first on the list in South America. Buenos Aires is the second in the region and is in 35th in the overall standings.

According to the magazine, the moment when the pandemic shows signs of some relief in some parts of the world is a good time to recognize the cities’ recent advances.

“We wanted to find out which cities really responded this year, so we asked not just about food and culture, as usual, but about community projects, green spaces and sustainability”, says the magazine.

“We were looking for cities that were not only thinking about the present, but also about the future”, completes the text that precedes the ranking of 37 cities. It is the result of a survey of 27 thousand people.

See the general classification below:

  1. San Francisco
  2. Amsterdam
  3. Manchester
  4. Copenhagen
  5. New York
  6. Montreal
  7. Prague
  8. Tel Aviv
  9. Harbor
  10. Tokyo
  11. Los Angeles
  12. Chicago
  13. London
  14. Barcelona
  15. Melbourne
  16. sydney
  17. Shanghai
  18. Madrid
  19. Mexico City
  20. Hong Kong
  21. Lisbon
  22. Boston
  23. Milan
  24. Singapore
  25. Miami
  26. Dubai
  27. Beijing
  28. Paris
  29. Budapest
  30. Abu Dhabi
  31. São Paulo
  32. Johannesburg
  33. Pomegranate
  34. Moscow
  35. Buenos Aires
  36. Istanbul
  37. Bangkok

