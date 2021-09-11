São Paulo lineup: without Arboleda and Calleri, Crespo defines team to face Fluminense | São Paulo

São Paulo ended the preparation at CT da Barra Funda, this Saturday, to face Fluminense, on Sunday, at 8:30 pm, at Maracanã, for the 20th round of the Brazilian Championship.

The big absences for coach Hernán Crespo will be Arboleda and Jonathan Calleri. The defender is still not fully recovered from the injury on his left thigh, and for that reason he hasn’t returned to the team. The attacker has been out of play for four months and needs some time to get fit. Both are not related.

Daniel Alves (away), Igor Vinicius (suspended) and Marquinhos, William and Orejuela (injured) are also embezzled for the match.

In return, Crespo will have Gabriel. The newly hired defensive midfielder of Nacional, from Uruguay, trained normally this week and is available to make his debut with the Tricolor shirt. Welington, meanwhile, has recovered from injury and is going into the game.

With that, a probable São Paulo to face Fluminense has: Tiago Volpi, Bruno Alves, Miranda and Léo; Galeano, Luan, Liziero, Benítez (Gabriel Sara) and Reinaldo; Luciano (Pablo) and Rigoni.

The delegation travels to Rio de Janeiro this Saturday afternoon. On Sunday morning, the team will activate at the hotel and then go to Maracanã.

With 22 points earned, São Paulo is in 15th place in the Brasileirão. The team is four points away from the relegation zone and is trying to get away from Z-4.

This Saturday also marked the return of President Julio Casares to the CT of Barra Funda. He recently recovered from Covid-19 after spending nearly a month in hospital.

Julio Casares embraced players, coaching staff and club employees.