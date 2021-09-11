São Paulo’s debt with Daniel Alves reaches R$ 18 million; see details | São Paulo

São Paulo’s debt to Daniel Alves reached BRL 18 million last Friday. The value refers to image rights and agreements that the club has not yet fulfilled with the player.

The lack of payments led Daniel Alves not to re-appear at the CT of Barra Funda on Friday, under the allegation that he would only return to Tricolor after all disputes were resolved. The attitude made São Paulo break with shirt 10.

Hired in August 2019, Daniel Alves has a monthly salary of R$1.5 million. Plunged into a debt of more than R$600 million, São Paulo was unable to pay the installments, which began to accumulate.

1 of 2 Daniel Alves in São Paulo match — Photo: Staff Images / CONMEBOL Daniel Alves in a match for São Paulo — Photo: Staff Images / CONMEBOL

Until the last Thursday, São Paulo owed the athlete R$ 15 million, but as two installments had expired and were not paid until the 10th, the amount reached R$ 18 million.

Last week, the club sent a proposal to pay the debt to Daniel Alves’ representative. However, the conditions were not pleasing and there was no agreement at first.

After Carlos Belmonte’s announcement, saying that the 10 shirt will no longer play for São Paulo, the parties try to reach a consensus so that the player can be free in the market and sign with another team.

Remember Daniel Alves’ time at São Paulo

With the European market closed, only peripheral destinations remained, such as Mexico, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and Argentina. Brazil is also a possibility at the moment, as they have only six games in Serie A, and the limit to transfer to another team is seven.

In this agreement, however, the values ​​must become even more exorbitant. This is because Daniel Alves has a contract with São Paulo until the end of 2022 and, in the event of termination, São Paulo may pay fines on the amount it still owes.

The club is handling the case very cautiously at the moment so as not to worsen the situation, which is already seen as very complicated. There is the expectation, however, that the case will be resolved by next week.

Daniel Alves played 95 matches with the São Paulo shirt, scored 10 goals and made 14 assists.

Reporter explains Daniel Alves departure from São Paulo