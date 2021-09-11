Saúde says SP used 2nd dose vaccines as 1st

In view of the lack of AstraZeneca vaccine at the service stations in the city of São Paulo, a new imbroglio between the São Paulo government and the Ministry of Health emerged, with an exchange of accusations and different versions of the problem.

The city of São Paulo asked the state government to receive new shipments of doses. But the state claimed to have sent the expected amount, charging the Ministry of Health for more doses and even threatening to go to the Supreme Court (Supreme Court).

Since the start of the vaccination campaign in January, the federal government has said that the quantities of doses promised may change — for both more and less — because they depend on delivery by manufacturers, who are filling doses for several countries around the world.

Brazil buys vaccines from Fiocruz (Oswaldo Cruz Foundation), responsible for AstraZeneca, from the Butantan Institute, which makes CoronaVac, and from Pfizer.

Recently, Fiocruz did not receive the expected quantities of new batches of API (Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient) coming from China and needed to manufacture AstraZeneca’s vaccine. This would have jeopardized the forecast of sending the ministry to the states.

But this was not the argument used by the Ministry of Health to justify the shortage. In note to the UOL, said that “there should not be a second dose of vaccine against AstraZeneca’s covid-19 to the state of São Paulo” and that vaccines destined for the second dose were used as if they were for the first.

“So far, 12.4 million doses 1 and 9.2 million doses of AstraZeneca have been delivered to the state. The 2.8 million doses have not been sent because the interval period between the first and second dose is only applicable. will give at the end of the month. Data entered by São Paulo in Localiza SUS show that the state used vaccines for dose two as the first dose. The state applied 13.99 million doses 1 and 6.67 million doses 2,” said the folder.

“The ministry reiterates that the changes in the recommendations of the National Immunization Program (PNI) result in a lack of doses to complete the vaccination schedule in the Brazilian population. Therefore, the Ministry of Health warns once again that states and municipalities follow the Plan Operationalization”, he stated.

‘Nobody keeps a dose,’ says secretary

According to the report found with a source from the Ministry of Health, in each batch sent to the states, there is a “report” that guides how to use that shipment, whether for the first or second dose. São Paulo, according to the investigation, would have failed to comply with the guidelines of these reports and applied according to its own definitions.

To UOL, the Executive Secretary of Health, Eduardo Ribeiro, responsible for the logistics of vaccines in the state, says that São Paulo has its own vaccination schedule, modeled following the complexities of each municipality. This calendar, he explains, is based on the ministry’s delivery promises, which routinely undergo changes in the arrangement.

“The reference point for defining the advance of first or second dose vaccination is based on official information from the Ministry of Health, published in the site. We then schedule the vaccination considering that amount. The following month, he [ministério] cuts 30% from the perspective of future months, forcing managers to recalibrate. Right now [com a vacina da AstraZeneca], the fall was such wingspan which did not allow the state to redirect in time,” he said.

“Doses are forwarded progressively, no one ‘keeps’ a dose. There is no ministry directive to send a thousand doses, to apply 500 and to keep 500 doses for three months. [das vacinas] does not allow. The producer’s difficulty is notorious [Fiocruz] to honor with commitment and understand that it puts the ministry in difficulty. We are not about to create a workhorse, we are looking for a solution,” he said.

“In the impossibility of sending AstraZeneca, we ask the Ministry to make use of the possibility of using Pfizer in the procedure of interchangeability. The ministry itself has already made use of this initiative on the occasion of the vaccination of pregnant women. We are in negotiations,” said the Executive Secretary of Health.

Last night, the government made this measure official. The Health Department of São Paulo announced that the population will be able to take the second dose with the Pfizer vaccine, starting next week. But only for those who have a dose of AstraZeneca expired between the 1st and 15th of September.

The federal government did not comment on the adhesion of Pfizer as a second dose, but highlighted the latest deliveries. “In relation to the doses of Pfizer, the folder clarifies that it delivered 12.9 million doses to the state of São Paulo, with 9.5 million for the application of the first dose and 3.3 million for the second dose. The 6.2 million doses did not were sent because the interval between the first and second dose will only be in early October.”

Despite the clash, the problem of lack of doses does not only affect São Paulo. Rio de Janeiro also reported that its AstraZeneca stock for the Rio de Janeiro capital is at an end.

On the edge

In the opinion of infectologist Evaldo Stanislau, from Hospital das Clínicas and member of the board of the São Paulo Society of Infectology, it is ideal that the doses sent for the second application are saved so that people’s immunization is complete.

“It would be like using the overdraft limit to buy something now with future money to cover and get on with life. Not coming, we enter interest on interest. The problem here is that it’s not money. These are people who need to be fully immunized , especially in this phase of the delta variant. The solution is not to discuss whose fault it is, but to resolve it,” he said.

“The point that strangles the most is the lack of vaccine and the lack of control in the database, which leads to an incorrect estimate of the quantities. I think that the ministry should provide the necessary quantity and that later it and the state agree, or fight, but it is unacceptable that at that time of the pandemic we have this type of discussion with an imminently political bias,” he concludes.

What does Fiocruz say?

Sought, Fiocruz, located in Rio de Janeiro, says that the forecast for delivery of new doses to the Ministry of Health is next week.

Fiocruz received another batch of API, enough for the production of 4.5 million doses. “The shipment, added to the two previous ones received in August, will make up deliveries to the Ministry of Health in September, to be carried out from the week of September 13th. With the new batch, approximately 15 million vaccines. The quantity of doses to be delivered in September may be readjusted according to the arrival of new IFA shipments,” he said.