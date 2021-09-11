Schumacher had nightmares over Senna’s death, says ex-pilot’s wife

Seven-time Formula 1 world champion Michael Shumacher suffered from nightmares right after the death of Ayrton Senna at the Imola GP in 1994. that killed the Brazilian pilot.

“Michael wondered if he had acted right that day. It was really difficult,” said Corinna.

“It was something very strange. I wake up at night and sleep maybe three hours a night,” said the former pilot in voice recordings.

The ex-Ferrari driver, who was racing for Benetton at the time of Senna’s death, said he wasn’t sure if he would continue racing from F1 after the Brazilian idol’s fatal accident.

Senna died when he crashed into the wall at the Tamburello bend in Imola, Italy. One of the three-time champion Williams’ right wheel suspension arms hit the driver’s helmet just above the visor, causing a fatal injury.

Schumacher is isolated from the spotlight since he suffered a ski accident in 2013. Little is known about the former driver’s current situation, the family avoids giving details about his health. For this reason, motorsport fans are waiting for the release of a Netflix documentary about the German, which will be released on the 15th.

See too

+ Schumacher’s wife and son talk about ex-pilot’s health

+ “Gourmet” charcoal that doesn’t get your hands dirty becomes a meme on social media; listen

+ Mother finds a dead 2-year-old son with a note on his side when he gets home



+ US agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ Passenger attacks and pulls out two stewardess teeth

+ Girl gets snake bite on her face while visiting a zoo in Russia



+ Porn actor found dead in highway ditch

+ Learn how to make Ivete Sangalo’s delicious feijoada recipe

+ Easy Guacamole Recipe

+ Easy Blender Mump Cake Recipe



+ Aloe gel in the drink: see the benefits

+ Lemon-squeezing trick becomes a craze on social media



+ Yasmin Brunet breaks the silence

+ Shark is captured in MA with the remains of youngsters missing in the stomach