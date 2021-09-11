Secretariat announces vaccination of adolescents without comorbidities in Camaquã

The public from 12 to 17 years old, regardless of health conditions, should look for basic care units

The Municipal Health Department announced the coronavirus vaccination schedule for adolescents without comorbidities in Camaquã. The public from 12 to 17 years old, regardless of health conditions, should look for basic care units, from next Wednesday (15).

According to the organization of the folder, in addition to the Viégas Immunization Center, other health facilities may offer the first dose for teenagers, pregnant women, postpartum women, adults aged 18 or over and second doses in delay.

According to disclosure, the municipality of Camaquã registers 3500 adults without receiving immunization. On the afternoon of this Friday (10), during the Expointer Panel at Casa Acústica & Devon in Esteio, the health secretary, Arita Bergmann, reinforced the need to complement the vaccination coverage of young people.

Check how the service will be at the service stations between 9:00 and 12:00 and 12:30 and 15:30 in Camaquã:

Wednesday (15) – Carvalho Bastos and Cohab Health Units –

Thursday (16) – Getúlio Vargas and Santa Marta Health Units

Friday (17) – Dona Teresa and Washington Brose Health Units

