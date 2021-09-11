see how much it yields in the R$ 150 million premium savings

The Lotofácil da Independência draws this Saturday (11) the special prize estimated at R$ 150 million. The draw, with no possibility of accumulating, will take place from 20:00, Brasília time. According to the bank, the expectation is to reward the winner with the amount of R$ 150 million.

But do you know how much this money yields per month in savings? In our article, you can learn more about the subject. It is noteworthy that the current Lotofácil Independência award is the biggest in the history of the sport. So far, the largest amount was paid in 2020, totaling R$124.9 million. The money was split between 50 bets from 17 states.

Lotofácil Independence: how much does it yield in savings?

As in other Lotofácil Independência contests, the current prize of R$ 150 million it has no cumulative character. This means that if there are no winning bets with 15 numbers, the amount will be distributed among the 14 number bettors – and so on. Tickets can be obtained from specific Lotofácil Independência flyers, which are available at all lottery shops in the country.

Caixa Econômica Federal even released a forecast of how much the money could yield in the winner’s savings. If the player takes the prize individually, that is, without other winners for distribution, it will be possible to apply all the money in savings. With this, the prizewinner must receive about BRL 366.9 thousand of income from the first month.

There is also the possibility of invest the money of Lotofácil Independence in properties. If the winner chooses to do so, it will be possible to buy 250 houses or apartments; each in the amount of R$ 600 thousand. It is noteworthy that, through the Loterias Caixa portal, interested parties can buy a special combo of the modality with 12 bets.

Bets can also be placed directly through the Loterias Caixa app, available for mobile phones with Android or iOS systems. Each of them costs R$ 2.50, and players must choose between 15 to 20 numbers among the 25 available in the category’s tickets.