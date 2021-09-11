see how the sprint went, which defined the start of the Italian GP

There was no lack of surprise in the sprint of the Italian GP, ​​which ended with a victory for Valteri Bottas (Mercedes). Despite the feat, the Finn, who would have the right to start 1st tomorrow, “delivered” pole position to runner-up Max Verstappen (Red Bull), as he changed several parts of his car and will start the race in last.

Daniel Ricciardo, from McLaren, ended the short race in 3rd position and, with a penalty applied to Bottas, will leave only behind Verstappen in the race, scheduled for 10:00 am (GMT).

Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes), who started in 2nd position, started badly and finished the stage in 5th, behind Lando Norris (McLaren).

The sprint score ignores future situations, so the score was as follows: Bottas (3 points), Verstappen (2 points) and Ricciardo (1 point).

How was the sprint?

The highlight of the start was the poor start of Hamilton, who lost four positions in the first seconds of the stage – he was overtaken by Max Verstappen, Daniel Ricciardo, Lando Norris and Pierre Gasly.

Gasly, by the way, ended up with part of his car’s wing stuck to the front tire after lightly touching Ricciardo. The fact caused him to lose control and crash, generating a yellow flag that lasted three laps.

In the restart, the highlight was a duel between champions: Fernando Alonso (Alpine) was unaware of Sebastian Vettel (Aston Martin) and overtook the German at the beginning of the green flag.

Since then, there has been no overtaking, and the drivers have opted for prudence to ensure their presence on tomorrow’s grid.

See tomorrow’s starting grid: