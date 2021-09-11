see list of cell phones that will lose app support

As of November 1, 2021, WhatsApp will no longer work on mobile phones with older versions of Android and iOS operating systems. That means it’s the end of the line for WhatsApp on iPhones with iOS 9 or lower and Android 4.0.4 or earlier devices.

The news, however, ended up causing confusion (and memes) among some Apple cell phone owners this week. All because of the iPhone 6S, still very popular among Brazilian consumers, which was originally released with iOS 9 installed.

In fact, the iPhone 6S will still have WhatsApp working. But this will only be possible if his operating system is updated with a less old version of iOS (from 10 onwards). In other words, if that’s your case, do it before November. Just go to your phone settings and update it.

It’s not uncommon for people to take a while to update their iPhone OS. Many are concerned that the software will slow down or impact battery consumption.

Ok, but which phones will no longer have WhatsApp support?

Among Apple cell phones, the last device that has not received updates for the iOS 10 was the iPhone 4S, 2011. All other Apple devices launched after the 4S have the ability to update their operating system to a newer version and will continue to run WhatsApp.

Therefore, the list of iPhones that will lose WhatsApp support is as follows:

iPhone (2007)

iPhone 3G (2008)

iPhone 3GS (2009)

iPhone 4 (2010)

iPhone 4S (2011)

And on Android?

Among Android phones, the list of models that will no longer support WhatsApp is more complex, since it is up to each manufacturer to determine whether or not the device will receive operating system updates.

We checked the database of the website “GSMArena”, which catalogs approved cell phones around the world, and found at least 40 devices launched until 2011 in which WhatsApp can breathe its last breath until November 1st.

Check out the list with the models of the most popular brands in Brazil below:

Samsung: Galaxy S II, Galaxy Note, Galaxy Nexus, Google Nexus S, Galaxy R, Galaxy Nexus and Galaxy Reverb;

Motorola: Droid Razr XT912, Razr XT910 and Atrix 2.

LG: Nitro HD, Optimus, Optimus 2X and Optimus 4G;

Sony: Xperia Arc S, Xperia ray, Xperia mini, Xperia Arc, Xperia active, Xperia mini pro, Xperia neo V, Xperia Neo and Xperia pro.

There are also some foreign models sold in the country in small quantities or by import. Are they:

Huawei: Ascend G740, Ascend Mate, Ascend D Quad XL, Ascend D1 Quad XL, Ascend P1 S and Ascend D2;

ZTE: ZTE Grand S Flex, ZTE V956, Grand X Quad V987 and ZTE Grand Memo;

Various brands: HTC Evo 4G+, HTC Raider 4G, HTC Amaze 4G, HTC Vivid, HTD Evo Design 4G, HTC Rhyme, HTC Droid Incredible 2, HTC Rezound, HTC Sensation 4G, HTC Thunderbolt 4G, HTC Incredible S, HTC Sensation XL, HTC Sensation XE, HTC Desire S, HTC EVO 3D, HTC Sensation, Meizu MX and Honor U8860.

If your phone is on one of the above lists, it’s worth checking if it has any updates available for download in the settings. If it’s not, but it’s a cell phone manufactured until 2011 or 2012, it’s good to check which version of Android it’s currently running.