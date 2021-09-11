See the new participants confirmed in the reality

A day after announcing the first seven names of “A Fazenda 2021” — with Nego do Borel, Tati Quebra Barraco, Arcrebiano and others —, Record TV revealed two other pieces: Dayane Mello and valentine Francville. The news was disclosed in the box “A Hora da Poisnosa”, of the “Balanço Geral”, of today.
The reality show, which will feature Adriane Galisteu in the presentation, opens next Tuesday (14).
Check out the list:
Valentina Francavilla
Italian, she has been the stage assistant of the presenter Ratinho since 2009 and was already on the cover of Playboy magazine in March 2012.
On Instagram, she is also popular with her 1.4 million followers and describes herself as “the most Brazilian Italian you know.”
Dayane Mello
Brazilian model Dayane Mello was a finalist for “Grande Fratello VIP”, the Italian version of “Big Brother”. At the time, it was known for having suffered prejudiced attacks.
On social networks, she has already celebrated the news:
Yes it’s true! The day has come to fulfill a long-awaited dream: to participate in a reality show in my country. It’s liberating! It’s real!
A Fazenda 13: See confirmed participants in the new edition of the reality show
1 / 9
Victor Pecoraro
Famous for his performances in soap operas such as “Chocolate com Pimenta”, “Os Dez Mandamentos” and “Genesis”, he has already accumulated experience in other realities, such as “Dança dos Famosos” (TV Globo) and “Bake Off SBT” (SBT) .
Reproduction/Instagram
two / 9
little mussun
Antônio Carlos Bernardes, known as Mussunzinho, is an actor and son of the comedian Mussum.
Reproduction/Instagram
3 / 9
Liziane Gutierrez
Modelo went viral after attacking Sanitary Surveillance agents for disrupting a clandestine party she was at during the pandemic.
Playback / Record TV
4 / 9
Borel
Singer was recently denounced by ex-girlfriends for bodily harm, rape of the vulnerable, threat, injury, domestic violence and transmission of HPV (sexually transmitted infection).
Reproduction/Instagram
5 / 9
Tati Breaks Shack
Funkeira is quoted annually for the reality and agreed to participate in this edition.
Reproduction/Instagram
6 / 9
arcrebian
Modelo became famous after his appearances on “BBB 21” and “No Limite”, both on Rede Globo.
Reproduction/Instagram
7 / 9
Mileide Mihaile
Mileide Mihaile is a digital influencer and ex-wife of singer Wesley Safadão.
Reproduction/Instagram @mileidemihaile
8 / 9
Dayane Mello
Dayane Mello became famous for participating in “Gran Fratello”, Italian version of “Big Brother”.
Reproduction/Instagram
9 / 9
Valentina Francavilla
Valentina Francavilla is stage assistant for “Programa do Ratinho” (SBT)