See the new participants confirmed in the reality

A day after announcing the first seven names of “A Fazenda 2021” — with Nego do Borel, Tati Quebra Barraco, Arcrebiano and others —, Record TV revealed two other pieces: Dayane Mello and valentine Francville. The news was disclosed in the box “A Hora da Poisnosa”, of the “Balanço Geral”, of today.

The reality show, which will feature Adriane Galisteu in the presentation, opens next Tuesday (14).

Check out the list:

Valentina Francavilla

Italian, she has been the stage assistant of the presenter Ratinho since 2009 and was already on the cover of Playboy magazine in March 2012.

On Instagram, she is also popular with her 1.4 million followers and describes herself as “the most Brazilian Italian you know.”

Dayane Mello

Brazilian model Dayane Mello was a finalist for “Grande Fratello VIP”, the Italian version of “Big Brother”. At the time, it was known for having suffered prejudiced attacks.

On social networks, she has already celebrated the news:

Yes it’s true! The day has come to fulfill a long-awaited dream: to participate in a reality show in my country. It’s liberating! It’s real!

A Fazenda 13: See confirmed participants in the new edition of the reality show