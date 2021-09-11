See which day the Lotofácil da Independência 2320 – DCI draw will be held

For those who bet on lotteries, a great prize of BRL 150 million can come out later this week. In order not to miss the chance to win the jackpot, bettors need to know which day the lotofácil da Independência drawing contest 2320.

This will be the modality’s special contest and the estimated prize will be the biggest in Lotofácil’s history. In addition, it is very important to remember that there will be no accumulation if no player manages to hit all the tens.

In addition to the high value, non-accumulation also attracts many players who dream of changing their lives. But those who haven’t placed their bets yet, need to know what day will be the draw for the Lotofácil da Independência contest 2320.

Thus, it will be able to register the game on time and guarantee a chance to earn the R$ 150 million.

What day will be the draw of the Lotofácil of the 2320 contest independence?

The draw of the Lotofácil da Independência contest 2320 takes place this Saturday, September 11th. Starting at 8:00 pm (Brasilia time), 25 dozens will be shuffled on the lucky globe and 15 of them will form the result of the 10th edition of the special contest.

The event takes place at Espaço Loterias Caixa, located at the Tietê Bus Terminal, in São Paulo. Players will be able to watch the draw via live broadcast on the Caixa channel on Youtube and on the Caixa Lotteries page on Facebook.

How to bet on Lotofácil da Indpendência?

At lottery outlets, custom tickets for the special contest are available and players can select numbers manually or request a random choice from the system. For those who want to play online, simply access one of the electronic channels: Loterias Caixa application or the website (www.loteriasonline.caixa.gov.br).

Bets will be sold until 6:00 pm (Brasilia time) on the day of the draw for the Lotofácil da Independência contest 2320, both in lotteries and electronic channels. The simple bet of 15 tens costs R$ 2.50 but you can compete with up to 20 numbers on the same ticket.

If the player chooses to play with 20 numbers, he will have to pay around R$ 38,700. The minimum amount allowed for purchases in the Caixa Lotteries app or website is R$30.

What is the chance of winning the R$150 million prize?

Now that players already know which day will be the draw for the Lotofácil da Independência contest 2320, knowing the probability of winning the lottery is another important point. However, it is worth noting that the chance changes according to the amount of numbers played.

if the bet has 15 tens, the probability of winning the Lotofácil da Independência is one in 3,268,760. Already with 16 dozens, the probability of winning the Lotofácil da Independência is one in 204,298.

But if the game is registered with 17 dozens, the probability of winning the prize is one in 24,035. games with 18 dozens have a chance in 4,006 to manage to earn R$ 150 million.

But if the ticket has 19 dozens, so the probability of winning is one in 843. Finally, on tickets with 20 dozens the probability of winning is one in 211.

