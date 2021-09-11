Sefa seizes more than 4,500 pairs of fake shoes | News Pará | Online Diary

Any purchase, sale or distribution of a pirated or counterfeit product is considered a crime, pursuant to article 184 of the Penal Code. Therefore, in addition to whoever is selling, whoever purchased counterfeit merchandise is also breaking the law.

During an inspection, employees of the Secretariat of Finance of Pará (Sefa) seized 4,548 pairs of counterfeit shoes from Minas Gerais. The cargo had loafers and sneakers from well-known brands such as Nike, Adidas and Converse.

The tax break occurred on Monday (6), at the Coordination of Goods in Transito do Itinga unit, on BR-010, in Dom Eliseu, in the southeast of Pará, and was disclosed by Sefa this Friday (10).

The total value of the goods is R$169,844 thousand, and the value of the Term of Seizure and Deposit (TAD) was R$40.423 thousand, referring to tax plus fine.

According to the coordinator of the fiscal tax unit for state revenues, Roberto Mota, the merchandise had an invoice, but the Itinga inspection team suspected the authenticity of the products. The cargo was collected at the unit’s warehouse and checked, and the Finance Department contacted the shoe manufacturing companies, which issued reports pointing to the counterfeiting of the products.

“We contacted the Civil Police of Dom Eliseu, because in the case of forgeries made in Brazil, it is the competent authority to carry out the appropriate criminal procedures. The goods will be delivered and a police report will be drawn up”, informed the state revenue inspector.