September 11: Films and documentaries about the attack

The September 11, 2001 attacks on the twin towers in the United States were promoted by al-Qaeda, under the leadership of Osama bin Laden. The attacks took place in response to a long conflict between the United States and Arab countries in the Middle East.

On September 11, 2001, al-Qaeda puts its plan into practice and hijacks 4 US-bound planes, all of them with passengers.

The terrorists had different destinations, that is, two aircraft went to the Twin Towers in New York, one headed towards the Pentagon and the last plane was unsuccessful, however, the likely destination would be the Capitol in Washington.

The September 11 attacks were the biggest in US history, leaving nearly 3,000 dead and more than 6,000 injured. For many this is the biggest terrorist act in history.

Films and documentaries about the September 11 attack

Films and documentaries about the September 11 attack

The twin towers

The film tells the story of two police officers who end up trapped in the rubble of the twin towers after helping people out of the place.

The film also demonstrates the relentless pursuit of families to discover their whereabouts and the hard work of the rescue teams.

flight 93

The film seeks to reconstruct what probably happened to the plane hijacked by the terrorists and which did not reach the expected target (Capitol in Washington).

For 1h30m the plane remains in the air, during which time the passengers decide to react to the terrorists, ending their plan.

9/11 – Life under attack

The film is a unique and moving account of the day that was marked in the history of the modern world. The September 11 attack left unsurpassed marks for many people.

The documentary tells stories that were never revealed, created through a tapestry of unpublished video and audio.

The darkest hour

The September 11 attacks suffered by the US started a period of great fear and paranoia among the American people towards the enemy, where all efforts were concentrated on capturing al-Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden.

A CIA agent works tirelessly to arrest bin Laden for having managed to discover the terrorist group’s interlocutors.

As such, she is part of the operation that invades Pakistan in search of Osama bin Laden.

So, did you like the tips?