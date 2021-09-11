September 11 makes Celso Portiolli’s name go viral; what does he have to do? | celebrities

Does Celso Portiolli have anything to do with 9/11? This question can often be found on social media, especially on Twitter. Faced with the “possibility”, the name of the presenter ended up in the most talked about subjects of the social network.
No, the presenter had no involvement with the attack on the Twin Towers, but the assumption for that has become a meme for Brazilians. The reason is nothing more than to deny something that everyone knows has no chance of having happened in real life.
However, there is a side of the internet that insists that, yes, Celso Portiolli had some involvement with 9/11, just to heat up the discussion.
The discussion among Brazilians has become so serious that there is even a Facebook page and a Twitter profile called “Celso Portiolli had nothing to do with 9/11”, which publishes a series of memes that seek to “examine” Celso Portiolli .
What does the presenter think of this? Celso rarely speaks about the joke that links his name to September 11th. However, it has already shown a lot of confusion regarding the matter.
An example of this is a video in which, in a scavenger hunt to build towers of magic cubes in Domingo Legal, he mentioned the attack. “Speaking of a tower, I remembered September 11, that my name is spoken so much and I have nothing to do with it”, says Celso with a laugh.