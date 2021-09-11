September 11 makes Celso Portiolli’s name go viral; what does he have to do? | celebrities

erick martins Understand the reason for the relationship between Celso Portiolli and 9/11

Does Celso Portiolli have anything to do with 9/11? This question can often be found on social media, especially on Twitter. Faced with the “possibility”, the name of the presenter ended up in the most talked about subjects of the social network.

Today completing 20 years of the attack on the Twin Towers.

Here I reiterate my condolences to the families of the victims and add that CELSO PORTIOLLI HAD ABSOLUTELY NOTHING TO DO WITH SEPTEMBER 11TH. — big joe (@guimbadecigarro) September 11, 2021

today completing 20 years of the 11th of September of ql it is always worth remembering celso portiolli has NO involvement — Lucas (@ribeirolucasc) September 11, 2021

I’m laughing my ass off with people trying to understand that Celso Portiolli has NOTHING TO DO with the twin towers, he’s innocent !!! — sandynha☀️ (@landofpurple) September 11, 2021

As it’s September 11th, I’ll be doing a special poll that will divide opinions, cause fights and separate families, couples and friends. Did Celso Portiolli have to do with 9/11? — if I liked mimimi I would adopt a stuttering cat (@cadeiradanobar) September 11, 2021

No, the presenter had no involvement with the attack on the Twin Towers, but the assumption for that has become a meme for Brazilians. The reason is nothing more than to deny something that everyone knows has no chance of having happened in real life.

However, there is a side of the internet that insists that, yes, Celso Portiolli had some involvement with 9/11, just to heat up the discussion.

The discussion among Brazilians has become so serious that there is even a Facebook page and a Twitter profile called “Celso Portiolli had nothing to do with 9/11”, which publishes a series of memes that seek to “examine” Celso Portiolli .

Celso Portiolli completes today, 19 years of ZERO involvement with September 11th, I repeat, ZERO involvement! pic.twitter.com/uzFTiBuPkO — Celso Portiolli had everything to do with September 11 (@CelsoCulpado) September 11, 2021

What does the presenter think of this? Celso rarely speaks about the joke that links his name to September 11th. However, it has already shown a lot of confusion regarding the matter.

An example of this is a video in which, in a scavenger hunt to build towers of magic cubes in Domingo Legal, he mentioned the attack. “Speaking of a tower, I remembered September 11, that my name is spoken so much and I have nothing to do with it”, says Celso with a laugh.





