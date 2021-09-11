September 11th: the actions that stood out the most in the US and Brazil in the 20 years of the attack that shook the markets

SAO PAULO – This Saturday, the tragedy of September 11, when two planes collided with the Twin Towers in the United States in a terrorist attack and left 2,996 dead, completes 20 years. At the time, financial markets reacted with panic to the images of destruction in New York that were being broadcast in the world’s press.

The New York Stock Exchange, which was closed when planes hit the two towers, did not open for four days. When it opened on the 17th, it saw the Dow Jones index close down 7.1%, ending the week with a drop of 14%. Already the Ibovespa, on the 11th, even with a trading session that lasted only an hour and 15 minutes before being interrupted on the day, registered a loss of 9.17%.

Since the trauma of that day, a lot has changed – and markets have more than recovered. The S&P 500 Index, on American stock exchanges, rose 311.27%, the Dow Jones rose 263.12% and the Nasdaq, focused on technology companies, registered gains of 799.4%. The Ibovespa, here in Brazil, advanced 431.87%.

This is shown by a survey by Economatica, made at the request of the InfoMoney, and which details the performance of various indices, currencies, stocks and financial assets since that historic day.

Below is a list of the S&P companies that gained the most market value since September 11, 2001.

According to Jennie Li, stock strategist at XP, the predominance of technology companies that have made their software and hardware increasingly common in businesses and homes draw attention in the ranking. Five of the 10 companies that saw their shares appreciate the most are from the sector, with the top two companies standing out, Apple (AAPL34) and Microsoft (MSFT34).

“Over the last 10 years, the main investment theme abroad has been the technology sector. Earlier this year there was an intense debate on growth [investir em empresas com alto potencial de crescimento] against value [empresas mais estáveis, que apresentam resultados sólidos no longo prazo], but since 2008, the companies in the first group have surpassed those in the second”, highlights the analyst.

Here, a comparison of stock exchange indexes in dollar since then.

For Jennie Li, despite the fact that the Ibovespa appears very close to the top, outperforming the US S&P 500 and Dow Jones indices, this does not mean that our stock market has a more stable growth than its peers.

“Because it is an index that is highly exposed to commodities, the Ibovespa is very cyclical with very large short-term fluctuations. The commodities rally at the beginning of 2021 and the exchange rate effect certainly have their dose of importance in this position in the ranking.”

Below, a comparison of the yields of several applications, including stock and currencies.

Highlight here goes to gold, which continues as historically, behaving as the main safe haven for investors in times of crisis and risk aversion.

In this table are the Latin American companies with the highest market value growth since September 11, 2001.

About this list, Jennie Li points out that Brazilian blue chips are not called that for nothing. “Vale (VALE3), Itaú (ITUB4) and Petrobras (PETR3; PETR4) have very consistent performances in the long term”, he comments.

Among the companies in Latin America that have fallen the most since that day, the various companies in Argentina in the ranking are evidence of the various crises the country has gone through since the beginning of this century.

Finally, here is a comparison that shows the differences in the composition of the Ibovespa from that time to the index today. It is impressive to note how, despite our stock market still being very linked to commodities, the weight of shares in this sector dropped a lot, while the financial sector grew in importance. To a lesser extent, a similar movement occurred with retail in the country.

In addition, the XP strategist emphasizes that the balance of these numbers proves the thesis that stock exchanges, in general, perform well in the long term.

She explains that she did a study in which she found that annually the Ibovespa suffers falls of, on average, approximately 20% from the maximum to the minimum, with some more extreme cases such as a 60% retreat after the 2008 crisis and 40% in the year passed on account of the coronavirus, but even with all this volatility, the index appreciated, also on average, around 13% annually.

