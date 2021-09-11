SFI: After accusations, Procon notifies gas stations – Campos 24 Horas





10/09/2021, 4:21 pm, Photo: Disclosure.



After receiving several complaints about abusive pricing, the Consumer Protection and Defense Program of São Francisco de Itabapoana (Procon-SFI) notified a gas station in Gargaú, this Thursday afternoon (9). The establishment sold a liter of gasoline for R$ 7.15. The average in the city is around R$ 6.70. (read more below)

According to the coordinator of Procon-SFI, Gilda Quintanilha, the Consumer Defense Code (CDC) is clear in article 39, prohibiting the supplier of products or services from increasing prices, without just cause. She explained that despite the various hypotheses that justify the extraordinary increase, such as inflation, Article 51 of the CDC considers the attitude of causing an exaggerated disadvantage to the consumer to be abusive. Furthermore, free competition does not allow for random pricing. These practices constitute an infraction against the economic order and a crime against the popular economy, the consequences of which include, for example, fines and cancellation of business licenses. (read more below)

“In conversation with the owner, I asked to lower the price, which was above average. He accepted the suggestion of the Procon-SFI and warned that he will reduce the value as of this Friday (10), the stipulated deadline. This is another example that we are in constant dialogue with San Franciscan trade. I ask the other owners of stations to also adapt, especially in this period of economic instability”, he pointed out.

During the visit of the agency’s team, several residents reported the difference in values ​​between Wednesday (8) and Thursday. According to José Carlos, the price of a liter of alcohol jumped from R$ 5.06 to R$ 5.79, while the value of diesel went from R$ 4.69 to R$ 5.29. The establishment also did not provide the values ​​clearly, which was also the target of guidelines. (read more below)

Another diligence carried out by Procon-SFI took place in Santa Clara. The local gas station was the target of numerous complaints about product quality. The establishment was also notified.