Six free anime games for Android mobile and iPhone (iOS) | Games

Anime games for Android phones and iPhone (iOS) are a good option for those who enjoy games of the type and want to play on a portable platform. Among the options found is Bleach: Brave Souls, available both in the Google Play Store and App Store and on PCs (Steam) and which has 3D and online gameplay to face other players.

Other examples are Dragon Ball Legends and Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links, inspired by classic Japanese designs. O TechAll separated six anime games available to download for free on your cell phone for you to enjoy. The titles were chosen based on popularity criteria in the app stores.

Created by Toriyama Akira and with over 50 million users, Dragon Ball Legends is a mix of RPG with fighting and card games, in which the player needs to make decisions during combat to emerge victorious and move forward in the story. Battles happen in real time, so the user can directly control their character to move, attack or dodge.

Actions are also determined by a series of cards with energy requirements, which adds a strategic factor to battles. Dragon Ball Legends’ design honors the fighting style presented by the anime and enriches the online match experience. The title can be found on Android and iPhone (iOS) devices.

The card game brings back the classic characters created by Takahashi Kazuki and voiced by the original actors from the anime series. With three-dimensional graphics and eye-catching illustrations, Konami’s title also features a simple and intuitive interface. The journey to build the best deck and defeat opponents is accessible to players all over the world as it simplifies the rules of traditional card games.

The virtual reality “Duel World” aims to bring together the best duelists to compete against each other. First, gamers have the option to play as Yami Yugi or Seto Kaiba. As you win in duels, other characters will unlock by beating them. The game is available for Android, iPhone (iOS) and PC (Steam).

Inspired by Tite Kubo’s mega-hit anime, Bleach: Brave Souls is a 3D-format action game with real-time combat. The game has story mode, simple and intuitive controls to play, multiplayer, and various combinations of characters. The game has had more than 60 million downloads in 2021.

The objective of the game is to collect the characters and assemble the team according to the needs of each mission to advance in the virtual universe of Soul Society. The title is focused on action and is very well set in the anime universe, following the genre of old RPG games.

4. My Hero Academy: The Strongest Hero

My Hero Academy provides an experience that unites exploration and combat in Honei, the city of the work created by Horikoshi Kōhei. Inspired by the Boku No Hero Academia franchise, the game makes many references to the anime. The RPG gameplay features a virtual reality in which the user is responsible for a superhero agency.

The main objective of the game is to evolve the characters to keep the city free from powerful villains. With an agile battle system and remarkable narrative, it is possible to collect several characters that are part of the original anime. It is worth commenting, therefore, that, despite not being a prerequisite, the game experience can be much more fun if the player knows the characters and their stories.

5. One Piece: Treasure Cruise

One Piece: Treasure Cruise is a free RPG-style game by writer Eiichiro Oda. The game relives the story of the pirate Luffy and his friends in the different sagas of the franchise. The gameplay features turn-based combat, in which the user controls the characters indirectly, anticipating their attacks by clicking on the screen at strategic moments.

It is noteworthy that it is necessary to manipulate the abilities of each character according to the strengths and weaknesses of your enemy, and at a specific time. The game is available for both iPhone (iOS) and Android phones.

Sword Art Online is an RPG-style adventure game in which the user guides the avatar Kirito and his companions in turn-based duels and developing attack strategies. It’s important to choose characters that have synergy very well so that you don’t end up failing in the missions. With basic attacks, each hero has different abilities that increase the energy bar, allowing the player to perform even more powerful special attacks.

The mobile game features the presentation of the original content of the anime during the matches, which allows the player to have a more intimate experience with the story, controlling their actions and interactions in the interface. In addition, it is also possible to check new characters in each game mode, and choose them through the gacha system that has become the standard in this type of game.

