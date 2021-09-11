Soares and Murray take a turn and get the runner-up at the US Open – 10/09/2021

Bruno Soares, champion of US Open last year, and your partner, the Scots Jamie Murray, made a wonderful start to the game in the final of the New York tournament, this Friday, but they couldn’t hold back the American’s reaction Rajeev Ram and from the british Joe Salisbury and ended up defeated by 3/6, 6/2 and 6/2.

Heads of seed number 4 in this US Open, Ram and Salisbury thus conquer their second slam title together. They were also last year’s Australian Open champions. This year, the American and British also made the final in Melbourne, where they beat Bruno and Jamie in the semi, but ended up losing.

For Soares and Murray, who gave the runner-up plate to Noah, son of the Brazilian, to stand at Arthur Ashe Stadium, it was the third slam final as a partnership. In 2016, they were Australian Open and US Open champions. The 39-year-old from Minas Gerais was looking for his seventh slam title in his career. In doubles, in addition to his achievements with Jamie, he won last year’s US Open alongside Croatian Mate Pavic. In mixed doubles, Bruno triumphed at the US Open alongside Russian Ekaterina Makarova, in 2012, and Indian Sania Mirza, in 2014, and at the Australian Open, in 2016, along with Russian Elena Vesnina.

How did it happen

The first started with two break points for Bruno and Jamie on Ram’s serve, but the two chances were gone thanks to a volley by Salisbury and a winner by Ram, who hit the Brazilian in the back. Shortly thereafter, the American and British had a break point, but a good serve by Soares and a volley by Murray solved the problem.

As they did in every tournament, the Brazilian and the British had sharp returns, which put constant pressure on their rivals. In the seventh game, after a wrong volley by Salisbury, another breakout chance was earned. This time Jamie was unforgiving. He won a dispute on the net and converted the opportunity. In the following game, Bruno confirmed the service and consolidated the duo’s advantage, which opened 5/3. The timing was favorable, and the Brazilian and British won their fourth game in a row when Soares landed a great return, forcing a Ram error to make 6/3.

The game changed radically in the second set, with Ram and Salisbury adopting an aggressive stance and finally achieving success in return games. And if Bruno and Jamie had just won four games in a row, it was their opponents’ turn to do the same, breaking Brazilian and British. With a 4/0 lead, Ram and Salisbury kept going to make it 6/2.

Head 4 continued better when the third set started. Jamie and Bruno still left 0/40 in the first game, on the Scot’s serve, but Salisbury fitted a great return to reach a fourth break point and then he himself won a duel in the net with Soares. In the final stretch, Salisbury shone even more. In the seventh game, the Brit made a winning lob, a return winner and, shortly after, converted another break point with a volley that practically guaranteed the title.

