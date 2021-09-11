SP government says it will vaccinate with Pfizer who has delayed 2nd dose of AstraZeneca – 10/09/2021 – Balance and Health

The Government of São Paulo announced this Friday (10) that whoever has the 2nd dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine delayed will be able to get vaccinated with Pfizer from next week.

The goal is to immunize anyone with a dose of AstraZeneca expired between the 1st and 15th of September.

The administration João Doria (PSDB) promises to deliver to municipalities, over the weekend, 400,000 extra doses of Pfizer that arrived in the state in recent days. The government says that city halls will be able to apply Pfizer vaccines that they eventually have in their stock.

So far, the few studies available on the use of an immunizer against Covid other than the one given in the first dose have shown that the combination is safe.

According to the Secretary of State for Health, the mixture of vaccines was approved by the Scientific Committee of the State Government and by the State Immunization Plan, which supported the decision on studies by the World Health Organization and guidelines from the Ministry of Health itself.

The decision was also approved in a bipartite deliberation with the Council of Municipal Health Secretariats of São Paulo (Cosems).

The capital of São Paulo almost interrupted the application of the second dose of the immunizing agent on Thursday (9). According to the website “De Olho na Fila”, the São Paulo City Hall service to show the status of the posts and if there is a vaccine for the second dose, at around 5 pm this Thursday, only 20 of the 550 open places had the immunizing agent – ​​the booster was available in 3.6% of the units.

According to the State Health Department, the federal government failed to send around 1 million doses to the state, leaving São Paulo municipalities unable to apply the second dose of AstraZeneca.

“The failure to send these doses by the Ministry of Health violates an obligation of the federal agency to provide vaccines necessary for the complementary immunization of people who have already taken the first dose of the vaccine,” the government said in a statement.

Earlier this Friday, the Ministry of Health said it should not immunize AstraZeneca to be applied as a second dose in São Paulo.

According to the folder, if people do not find the immunizing agent in the state’s health posts, it is because the state government applied injections in the first dose that should have been reserved for the second.

According to the Ministry of Health, data entered by São Paulo in LocalizaSUS show that the state used 13.99 million applications of the first dose and 6.67 million of the second.

“So far, 12.4 million dose 1 and 9.2 million dose 2 of AstraZeneca have been delivered to the state. The 2.8 million doses [que completam a diferença] they were not sent because the interval period between the first and second dose will only be at the end of the month”, said the folder, in a note.