SP government will vaccinate with Pfizer who has delayed 2nd dose of AstraZeneca | São Paulo

The government of São Paulo announced this Friday (10) at night that it will vaccinate with Pfizer whoever has the second dose of Astrazeneca late. The city of São Paulo alone has about 200,000 people with delayed immunization due to the lack of immunization at health centers (read more below) .

Anyone who has a dose of Astrazeneca expired between the 1st and 15th of September can be vaccinated. Vaccination should take place from next week.

Over the weekend, the government of São Paulo said it will deliver 400,000 extra doses of Pfizer to municipalities that have arrived in the state in recent days and will be relocated for the application of this second dose. Municipalities will also be able to apply Pfizer vaccines that they eventually have in their stock.

The interchangeability of Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines was endorsed by the Scientific Committee of the State Government and by the State Immunization Program, which based the decision on studies by the World Health Organization and guidelines from the Ministry of Health itself. The decision was also approved in bipartite deliberation with the Council of Municipal Health Secretariats of São Paulo (Cosems).

Also on Friday, Governor João Doria (PSDB) stated that he will file a lawsuit in the Supreme Court (STF) if he does not receive about 1 million doses of AstraZeneca, which, according to him, are overdue and would be destined for the application of the second dose in the state of São Paulo.

“The Ministry does owe one million doses of AstraZeneca and, if it doesn’t take into account the proportionality of São Paulo and its 645 municipalities, it will be determined by the STF, because if we don’t receive the vaccine until next Tuesday, fair, as is the promise of the Ministry of Health, we will file another measure with the Supreme Court,” he said.

Doria also said that the state government has already sent two official letters to the federal government, until Thursday (9), demanding the delivery of the vaccine that should have been transferred to the National Immunization Plan (PNI), but received no response.

The lack of the immunizing agent prevents the population from completing the vaccination cycle against Covid-19. The problem has occurred since the beginning of the week, and generated a new impasse between the state and municipal administrations and the Ministry of Health.

Both the state government and the city of São Paulo accuse the federal government of altering the shipping schedule, delaying the transfer of lots and causing a shortage of gas stations, especially in the city of São Paulo.

The Ministry of Health states that “there is no second dose of Covid-19 vaccine from AstraZeneca to the state of São Paulo”. According to the federal government, the shortage would have occurred because the state used part of the immunizing agent for the second dose in first dose applications.

“Data entered by São Paulo in LocalizaSUS show that the state used vaccines destined for dose two as the first dose. The state applied 13.99 million dose 1 and 6.67 million dose 2.”

This Friday morning (10), almost 100% of the health centers in the city of São Paulo no longer had any dose available.

Mayor Ricardo Nunes (MDB), who also participated in the press conference after the launch of a state program to help informal entrepreneurs, denied that the municipality had used vaccines to administer the first dose.

“The City of São Paulo did not use the AstraZeneca vaccine or any other second dose as the first dose,” he declared.

Delta variant worries Covid-19’s Contingency Center in SP

Earlier, Nunes said that by next week, more than 340,000 doses will be delayed. In total, the city needs 1.721 million doses of AstraZeneca to complete the vaccination of the population that has already received the first dose of the immunizing agent by December.

According to the mayor, the problem could be solved by using Pfizer as a second dose. However, the statement contradicts what the municipality’s health secretary himself has been saying since last week: the city is also already registering a lack of Pfizer doses.

Last week, Edson Aparecido had said that the capital would prioritize the application of Pfizer for booster doses in the elderly population, when it received a new batch of vaccine, scheduled to arrive on September 15th.