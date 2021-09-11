Spider-Man 4: Canceled Movie Game Has Leaked Gameplay After 1 Decade

A gameplay video of over 18 minutes of a game that I would adapt Spider-Man 4, film canceled by director Sam Raimi, was published on the internet this Thursday (9th). The open world game would be produced by companies like Radical Entertainment (Prototype 1 and two), but ended up being canceled as the feature film.

The recording was published on the YouTube channel of Obscure Gamers, a group of gamers whose mission is to preserve and research the history of canceled titles.

According to Obscure Gamers, Spider-Man 4 would be released for PlayStation 3, Xbox 360, PC, Nintendo Wii and Nintendo DS on May 6, 2011, alongside director Sam Raimi’s film (who directed the trilogy with actor Tobey Maguire playing the hero). Check out the gameplay video below.

Both game and feature film ended up going into limbo after a fight between Sony and Columbia Pictures. The projects were discarded and ended up giving way to the Amazing Spider Man.

The development

The video released this week shows the game running on Xbox 360 even satisfactorily. From the open world and action genre, the title already had several elements that came from previous Spider-Man games, such as the mechanics of swinging with the web between buildings.

According to Obscure Gamers, Radical Entertainment was the longest in development, with about 10% to 15% of the game being completed. The company was even chosen to work on the project because of prototype, which had been released in 2009. Several assets and gameplay details from this canceled game were used in Prototype 2, released in 2012.

In addition to the Radical Games version, the Wii version was being developed by Eurocom (Dead Space: Extraction and 007 Legends) and the DS game by Vicarious Visions (Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy and Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2).