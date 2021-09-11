Star Atlas game cryptocurrency rises 43,380% and promises to pay more than Axie Infinity with GTA-style gameplay and metaverse

Non-fungible tokens, NFTs, are enabling not only a new way to market digital items but the entire gaming industry as well.I see Axie Infinity as the best known example of the potential of this union.

With the success of Axie and the play-to-earn game model, new games are emerging on the market promising to take the model to a new level. One of those games that, even before being released, already causing a stir in the cryptocurrency community is the Star Atlas.

The expectation of the cryptocurrency community around the game is so great that one of the game’s cryptoactives, ATLAS, even with the fall of cryptocurrencies, has risen over 43,380% since its launch which was less than 2 weeks ago.

Unlike Axie Infinity which is built on the Ethereum (ETH) blockchain and Binamon which was developed on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC) Star Atlas was developed on the Solana (SOL) blockchain and has space battles as its theme.

Also, unlike today’s play-to-earn games, Star Atlas is not a game centered solely on battles and its concept is based on the metaverse, Descentraland style but with GTA-style missions.

Star Atlas

The Star Atlas game universe is expansive, so it’s an open world and in it players need to embark on journeys competing with other players. In Star Atlas gamers can build entire cities and create microeconomies in the game or even collaborate and form autonomous decentralized organizations (DAO) to govern specific regions.

As with Axie and other play-to-earn games, players can sell virtual game items that have been received as a reward for gameplay. At the Star Atlas these items can be sold on any marketplace that supports the Solana blockchain and therefore are not restricted to game platforms.

According to the developers, the proposal with this open world and with the permission to trade the items outside the game platforms is to encourage the monetization of time spent in the Star Atlas, enabling a more real economic benefit from participation in the game.

Rewards

The developers explain that Star Atlas is designed to mimic how the blockchain works with incentives to sustain and protect the ecosystem so players are encouraged to expand their empire using offensive and defensive tactical plans.

Furthermore, through DEX Serum, players can use their ATLAS to staking or provide liquidity and therefore, as the player interacts with the gaming platform, they contribute to the security of the network.

As the objective of the game is to be open and build a metaverse players can simply pilot their spaceship (must buy the ship) with a crew in the vast and empty darkness of the Star Atlas universe in search of rich rewards that can be staking , sold or mined.

However, as the game seeks to reflect the ‘real world’ in the metaverse, players can also do very badly.

“A player can explore the deeper regions of the metaverse, thus losing the safety of the safe zones for greater rewards. As the player enters the darker regions of the game, the NFT-based ship they are using to travel may get lost. or suffer permanent destruction. This will trigger an asset burning process and players who survive the challenges of the danger zones will claim the battle spoils of the recovered NFTs,” explains the game.

Also, certain game items will be consumable and therefore destroyed as soon as they are used. These items will include building materials, fuel and other items that give the player’s avatar a temporary boost.

Atlas and Polis

The game has two tokens, ATLAS and POLIS, ATLAS being the native token of the game and the engine of the game’s metaverse economy, and Polis its governance token that will allow its holders to express their opinion on issues related to the game and its community.

of the total 80% of ATLAS tokens minted will be used to pay rewards to players, being 20% will be distributed directly as a reward, 45% will go to the mining stations and another 15% will be used in fundraising for the development of the platform.

The game combines strategy, as players need to interact with other players and rival factions; exploration, as its universe is vast and several stars can be discovered and investigated; to reach them it is necessary to navigate space in flight simulations; and, finally, it is necessary to extract resources to generate revenue in ATLAS.

In the case of Polis, the distribution of this token will be carried out in two stages. 20% of the token supply will be sold during the first phase of the Galactic Asset Offering. The remainder of the POLIS will be distributed as a reward to those who staking their tokens.

Star Atlas will also deploy real-time graphics technology using Nanite from Unreal Engine 5, providing gamers with an established gaming experience.

As the game has not been officially released yet, only the marktplace was released for the purchase of items, so it is not possible to know all the items needed to enter the adventure, however ships and fuel are already listed as essential items to participate in the game.

A ‘mini’ version that has been called gameplay should be released by September 15th. However, the full version with all the metaverse features does not have an official release date yet.

