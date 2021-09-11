Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic will be remake for PC and PS5

Aspyr Media Studio has already worked on ports of other Star Wars games

THE Sony presented yesterday (09) that Aspyr Media is making a remake of the classic Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic, a 2003 game that to this day is considered one of the best games ever made in the Star Wars franchise, and one of Bioware’s biggest hits.

The official announcement confirms a rumor that had been circulating for a few months, and that the journalist Jason Schreier (Bloomberg) himself had been asked about the subject for years, for having important contacts in the games industry and is almost always one of the first to release explosive news like this.

The game originally released by Electronic Arts in 2003 and developed by Bioware has always been one of the most beloved of the Star Wars franchise, entitled to a sequence that, despite not receiving the same prominence, considerably expanded Bioware’s visibility, bringing gameplay improvements and generating an MMO, Star Wars: The Old Republic (2011). Despite the franchise’s success story, the original game is 10 before the exclusivity agreement between Electronic Arts and Disney, which during the 8 years since the most canceled deal that launched Star Wars projects.



– Continues after advertising –

Credits: Aspyr Media

Thus, it is natural that the remake was not done by Bioware, but by Aspyr Media, who worked on ports and remasters for PlayStation and Nintendo Switch in Jedi Outcast and Jedi Academy, from the Star Wars: Jedi Knight franchise, from the pod racing game Star Wars Racer, in Star Wars Republic Commando and of the ports for Android and iOS of the two original games Knights of the Old Republic and Knights of the Old Republic 2: Sith Lords.

Credits: Aspyr Media

The remake of Knights of the Old Republic, different from previous Aspyr Media projects that worked with remastering and ports of original assets, is being developed entirely from scratch, and must bring updated gameplay and keeping from the original only the excellent narrative. As well as Resident Evil 2 and Final Fantasy VII, recent remakes of other classic games, Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic must reimagine gameplay mechanics that would now be dated and weird. even those who played the originals only when they were released.



– Continues after advertising –

The game no release date yet but it is possible to subscribe to Aspyr Media’s newsletter to receive updates as soon as possible and for now. advertised only for PlayStation 5 and PC, leaving out Microsoft’s Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S consoles.

…..

Are you thinking of buying a product online? Discover the Adrenaline Save extension for Google Chrome. It is free and offers you price comparisons in the main stores and coupons so you can always buy at the best price. Download now.

Source: Polygon