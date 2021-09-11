STF considered calling Army to prevent invasion on September 7th

A backstage articulation that involved a series of phone calls from the president of the STF (Supreme Federal Court), Luiz Fux, may have helped to prevent the court from being invaded by protesters in the acts of September 7th.

According to BBC News Brasil, Fux was considering using the Army to protect the STF building at the height of the demonstration’s tension, on the night of the 6th, when hundreds of people broke through a blockade by the DF’s military police and went down the Esplanada dos Ministries in Brasilia.

To protect the minister himself, a sort of “HQ” was set up in his residence, with federal police and PMs stationed there. From there, Fux closely followed the movement on the Esplanade, following reports from Supreme Court security guards and press coverage.

At the STF, heavily armed security guards and military police were stationed on the outskirts of the building. The fear was that there would be attempts at depredation and invasion.

The plan presented days earlier by the DF Security Secretariat called for keeping the demonstrators away from Praça dos Três Poderes, where the Supreme Court, National Congress and Planalto Palace are located.

But even before the 7th of September arrived, on the night of the 6th, the blockade positioned by the PM was broken and even cars and trucks managed to reach the middle of the Esplanade of Ministries, a few meters from the Congress and the descent that gives access to the Supreme.

Phone call to PM commander and general

Faced with the ease with which the demonstrators removed the protective fences, shouting “let’s invade”, Fux saw a real risk of invasion by the STF. Immediately, he telephoned the governor of the DF, Ibaneis Rocha (MDB), and the commander of the PM.

In the conversation with the commander, he asked for reinforcement of the PM, use of the riot police and effort to prevent further invasion attempts. The PM responded by summoning police officers who were on vacation and reinforcing the presence of agents around the STF.

At the time of the first invasion, the police did not even use tear gas, pepper spray and other non-lethal resources that the PM frequently uses in demonstrations on the Esplanada dos Ministérios and throughout the country.

In May of this year, for example, police officers even used rubber bullets in different cities against demonstrators protesting against Jair Bolsonaro’s government.

Still worried, the Supreme President called the head of the Planalto Military Command, Rui Yutaka Matsuda, and asked if the Army would be prepared to protect the STF in case of need.

Guarantee of Law and Order

Matsuda would have replied that there were military personnel nearby, but that they were following the events. Fux, then, informed that he would ask President Jair Bolsonaro to establish a mission of Guarantee of Law and Order (GLO), for the Armed Forces to reinforce security, in case there were new attempts to break the PM’s blockades.

The Law and Order Guarantee (GLO) is foreseen based on article 142 of the Federal Constitution, complementary laws and decrees to be used in situations of serious disturbance of order. It is about allowing the military to act as public security agents when traditional policing forces, such as military police and civil police, are unable to normalize the situation.

It is exclusively up to the President of the Republic to authorize a GLO mission. Therefore, the decision to use the army to protect the Supreme would be left to Bolsonaro. But if he did not allow military reinforcements and the court was vandalized or invaded, the president would end up appearing as responsible or, at the very least, negligent in the face of a physical attack on the institution.

PM reinforced protesters containment

The request to use the Armed Forces was not formalized by Fux, because, in the hours that followed these calls, the posture of the DF’s military police changed. More agents were deployed to prevent further invasions, and shock troops and cavalry were reinforced.

Pepper spray was even used at times, in the early morning hours of September 7th, to contain more excited protesters who seemed to want to overcome the barrier placed by the Military Police in front of the Itamaraty Palace.

What was seen next, during the acts, were virulent threats by Bolsonaro and demonstrators to the Supreme Court. “We cannot continue to accept that a specific person from the Três Poderes region continues to savage our population. We cannot accept any more political arrests in our Brazil,” said the president, referring to minister Alexandre de Moraes, while speaking on top of a car of sound in Brasilia.

“Either the head of this Power fits yours or that Power can suffer what we do not want, because we value, recognize and know the value of each Power of the Republic”, added Bolsonaro, calling on the president of the STF, Luiz Fux, to interfere in Moraes decisions – something that would be unconstitutional.

But the attacks did not translate into physical violence against the STF building and its members, despite the real fear that this could happen.