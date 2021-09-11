Strength of unity is ‘core lesson’ of 9/11, says Biden in message | World

“In our most vulnerable state, in the balance of everything that makes us human, in the battle for the soul of the United States, unity is our greatest strength,” said US President Joe Biden in a message to relatives and friends of victims of the attacks of September 11, 2001, released this Friday (10).

In the video, just over six minutes long, the president recalled the 2,977 people, from more than 90 countries, killed that day, in addition to the thousands of wounded, and offered honors “to all those who risked and gave their lives in the minutes, hours , months and following years”.

Biden acknowledged that even after two decades it is still very difficult for “children who grew up without parents, parents who suffered without their children, husbands and wives had to find ways in their lives without their partners”, as well as other relatives and friends of those who lost the lives that day.

But he stressed that the courage of these people is inspiring and said that, around the world, even today people who suffer find in these Americans an example and an incentive to get back on their feet and move forward as well.

The president also told the story of his friend Davis, who had lost a 15-year-old son in the year 2000, and had another one working at the 104th of the World Trade Center on September 11th. According to Biden, when he learned that he was going to give a talk about the new post-attack times for college students, Davis gave him a message: “tell them to be brave.”

Biden, who was a senator in 2001, recalled what happened after the attacks and that it was possible to see “heroism everywhere. Unity and resilience, resilience”.

Another effect, he recalled, was that the “9/11 generation”, as he called it, came out in force to serve the armed forces and “show everyone that if you seek to hurt the US we will hunt you down and do it. pay for it. And that will never stop”.

The president, however, also recalled the negative side. “But we also witness the dark forces of human nature, resentment and violence against American Muslims, true and faithful followers of a peaceful religion,” he said.

“We saw a united nation bend. And we learned that the union is the one thing that must never be broken. Unity is what makes us what we are: the US at its best. For me, this is the central lesson of September 11: it is that in our most vulnerable state, in the balance of everything that makes us human, in the battle for the soul of the USA, unity is our greatest strength”, he concluded.