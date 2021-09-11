Subaru WRX 2022 takes on new form and arrives with 275 horsepower

The Subaru WRX 2022 takes on another generation to its own account, and this time, with a little strange shapes, but nothing to hinder the continuation of its brilliant career as a high-level sports car.

Made now on the new SGP platform (Subaru Global Platform), the WRX 2022 keeps the visual inspiration in its front, but with muscles in the back that you can’t face right away.

The full LED headlamps have become thinner and smaller, with the appropriate daytime running lights in “C” and a hexagonal grille with a honeycomb grille. On the hood, the obligatory air intake of the engine, properly exposed to the atmospheric element.

With large frames on the sides, equipped with LED fog lights, the Subaru WRX 2022 has in its new bumper a very wide lower grille. The body received pentagonal wheel skirts and prominent moldings.

Having discreetly curved front fenders, Subaru managed to disguise this volume well, however, in the rear, very accentuated creases create a wider base under the trunk, giving a strange aspect to the sports car.

Depending on the angle, it even resembles a coupe. On the widened rear, the LED lights are completely new and harmonize with the set, being connected by a light guide on the trunk lid.

The black anabolic bumper is in line with the proposal, having four exhaust outlets and an air diffuser. Inside, the Subaru WRX 2022 comes with a new bezel, but still sporting an analog cluster.

The steering wheel didn’t evolve in style either, but the multimedia with a 11.6-inch screen, which concentrates several features and projection for Android Auto/CarPlay/Alexa.

Recaro sports seats, on the other hand, are one of the fundamental pieces of this Subaru bolide. With structural changes, the 2022 WRX was 28% stiffer and with a lowered center of gravity, in addition to having 75% stronger suspension at the McPherson and multilink armrest points.

Subaru even lowered the weight of the 2022 WRX with aluminum front fenders, as well as used other features to make it even more direct in the answers.

The boxer 2.4 Turbo engine arrives with 275 horsepower and 35.5 kgfm, which is not so much for those who expected at least 300 horsepower in it and 350 horsepower in the STI, which can now reach around 320 horsepower.

The CVT transmission has eight speeds and a new calibration to be 30% faster to upshift and 50% faster to downshift. However, the six-speed manual gearbox is what purists like and where you can best exploit the WRX.

The S-AWD all-wheel drive has torque vectoring for cornering grip. The suspension has active dampers that change its calibration according to the driving mode. All that remains is to wait for the WRX STI.

Subaru WRX 2022 – Photo Gallery