Surpass: Mercado Pago launches adhesive for automatic toll payment in Brazil

The service works similarly to other automatic toll payments, just paste the sticker provided by Mercado Pago, activate it using the app on your cell phone and that’s it, just go through the gate without stopping the vehicle and the charge will be made to your account. Market Paid automatically.

“We integrated Ultrapasse into a robust loyalty program, Mercado Points, with acceptance throughout the ConectCar network and, all of this, from a complete and free account”, says Tulio Oliveira, vice-president of Mercado Pago.

In addition, Ultrapasse comes with some more advantages such as 3 months of free use for all users, after this period of tests the value is R$ 12.90 per month.