Swapped at the altar, celebrity decorator’s ex-fiancé cites damages | celebrities

reproduction Ex-famous decorator exposes damage after being traded at the altar

Last week, celebrity decorator Eder Meneghine turned the talk after changing boyfriends the day before the wedding ceremony took place. Dyl Reis, 23, was replaced by chef Hugo Oliveira. Dyl explains that the unusual story caused a lot of damage.

For the Metropolis portal, he claims that Eder took back gifts he had given him, such as a cell phone and a motorcycle. “The cell phone was in his name, but he gave me a prize for my work, for my dedication to his side, as well as the scooter. I ended the relationship and he took it”, she says.

The reason for the end was a disagreement that occurred just before the party. “I saw that I was not the right person for me to marry. I told my family that I was not going to marry again. We took our things and left the house.” Therefore, he denies that he was changed at the altar. the situation was the other way around: “I managed to open my eyes before the ‘yes’. I finished”.







Dyl reveals that the wedding party, which took place on the 7th, had a total cost of R$20,000, of which he paid R$16,000. “We started making payments, and at the time I had more money than he did in the account. I gave almost all the money I had in my account, which I collected as a result of my work with him”, he says.

More than a marital partnership, Dyl says that he and Eder were work partners and earned money together. For him, he worked in several positions, including as a waiter. “He didn’t just need a partner beside him, but someone to add to. We always worked together, I wore his company shirt, I was a waiter, that was all he needed. I loved working with him,” he says.

At the portal, Dyl says that their relationship happened very quickly. They moved in together two weeks after their dating began. “Like every person in love, I went, leaving a whole life structured with work, a house set up”.

At the same time, he explains that the disagreements also started quickly. Both could not understand each other and lived in a climate of war.

The decorator told the portal that Dyl did not have a fixed salary and that he had a card he could use as he pleased. Eder says that the ex-fiancé’s interest is to “show up” and participate in reality shows.